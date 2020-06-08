AllLions
Can Trey Flowers Repeat Pass-Rush Success in 2020?

Logan Lamorandier

When the Lions signed defensive end Trey Flowers to a big contract in free agency last offseason, the expectations were extremely high.

Despite never having more than 7.5 sacks in his career, he was given top dollar to get pressure on the quarterback, but also for his run defense. 

Although a rather unheralded aspect of Flowers' game, he was one of the best run defenders in the NFL as an EDGE player. 

Many Lions fans felt that Flowers underperformed based solely on the amount of sacks he accumulated in comparison to his massive deal -- which is fair.

But, maybe his lack of pass-rush was a bit overstated.

With a slow start to the 2019 campaign due to a shoulder injury, Flowers took a while to get going. 

Again, his sack numbers may not be off the charts, but he was productive at beating the offensive linemen across from him.

According to Pro Football Focus, Flowers ended last season in the top five for all defensive linemen for his pass-rush win rate.

To be exact, Flowers ranked fourth for his pass-rush win rate (20.7 percent), behind Pro Bowlers Joey Bosa, Aaron Donald and Za’Darius Smith.

Now, obviously, you want a player that can get home and bring a quarterback down. But, sacks aren't always the best indication of how successful a player is on a consistent basis. 

There are unblocked or clean-up sacks, coverage sacks and other situational circumstances that sometimes don't tell the whole story.

In order for the Lions to fix their anemic pass-rush, Flowers must be consistently productive all of 2020. 

If he continues to beat the linemen in front of him, it will depend on others to bring the quarterback down -- after Flowers flushes or forces the QB to move.

Ideally, Flowers, himself, will take the passer to the turf, but interior pressure can go a long way for an EDGE defender's sack numbers.

