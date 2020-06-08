AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Better Fit: Everson Griffen or Jadeveon Clowney?

John Maakaron

There still remain two prominent defensive ends on the market that could help the Detroit Lions defense.

Everson Griffen and Jadeveon Clowney still remain available to be signed by teams in search of veteran defensive ends.

Griffen, a four-time Pro Bowler, has been a thorn in Detroit's side for years.

A fourth-round pick (No. 100 overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft, Griffen could be an affordable option to provide depth on the Lions roster.

The USC product has also been a menace for opposing quarterbacks in the league since his first full season of playing in games back in 2011. Since then, he's recorded at least four sacks each season, including at least eight sacks each year from 2014-17.

His single-season high came in 2017 when he recorded 13 sacks. That also happened to be a season in which the Vikings went 13-3, finished in first place in the NFC North and made the NFC Championship Game (lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, 38-7).

Clowney was the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft for a reason.

The 6-foot-5, 266-pounder is the definition of an elite athlete. All the tools are there for him to be a high-end pass rusher.

Pairing Clowney with Trey Flowers would immediately give the Lions one of the most well-rounded duos of EDGE rushers in the NFL today.

After signing a one-year, prove-it deal with the Seattle Seahawks last year, the 27-year-old is looking to get paid in the prime of his career.

While Clowney is still in the prime of his career, his contract demands may price him out of the market in Detroit. 

At this point, Griffen is the better fit for Detroit due to his familiarity in the division and his ability to still produce at a high level. 

Related

Who Throws More Touchdown Passes: Stafford or Rodgers?

Okudah Has the Potential to Be Lions Stephon Gilmore

Lions Defense Must Force More Negative Plays

Will the Detroit Lions Protest o the Field this Season?

Podcast: Who Will Be Detroit's Comeback Player, Kerryon Johnson or T.J. Hockenson?

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

I think Clowney is the better scheme fit for Patricia’s defense, but Griffen is certainly more reasonable at this point! Surprised Clowney turned down Cle offer

DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Griffen for sure

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who Throws More Touchdown Passes: Stafford or Rodgers?

Detroit Lions Roundtable: John Maakaron, Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier discuss this week's news. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

How Risky Was Halapoulivaati Vaitai Signing?

Detroit Lions' signing of Halapoulivaati Vaitai was third-most "risky" acquisition of the 2020 NFL offseason, according to Bleacher Report

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Projecting Kenny Golladay's 2020 Stats

Projecting Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay's stats for the 2020 NFL season

Vito Chirco

by

Hiy

Detroit Lions to Continue Virtual Offseason

Lions are re-opening facilities next week, but are continuing with virtual meetings. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Cubsr759

Will the Detroit Lions Protest on the Field this Fall?

Duron Harmon and Frank Ragnow addressed if the Lions were going to protest on the field this season. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Kerryon Johnson or T.J. Hockenson: Who Steps Up?

Detroit Lions Podcast explores why both T.J. Hockenson and Kerryon Johnson need to step up in 2020.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Jeff Okudah Has the Potential to Be Lions' Stephon Gilmore

Matt Patricia is counting on Lions secondary to make plays at critical moments of games. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Reasons Why We'll See Best Version of Matthew Stafford

Here are three reasons why we'll see best version of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford during 2020 NFL season.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Defense Must Force More Negative Plays

Lions defense ranked 31st in NFL in total number of negative plays for opponents last season.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Mailbag: Lions' 2020 Ceiling and More

This week's SI All Lions mailbag features answers to the Lions' 2020 ceiling, whether Kerryon Johnson will find his rookie-year success and more

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m