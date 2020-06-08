Better Fit: Everson Griffen or Jadeveon Clowney?

There still remain two prominent defensive ends on the market that could help the Detroit Lions defense.

Everson Griffen and Jadeveon Clowney still remain available to be signed by teams in search of veteran defensive ends.

Griffen, a four-time Pro Bowler, has been a thorn in Detroit's side for years.

A fourth-round pick (No. 100 overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft, Griffen could be an affordable option to provide depth on the Lions roster.

The USC product has also been a menace for opposing quarterbacks in the league since his first full season of playing in games back in 2011. Since then, he's recorded at least four sacks each season, including at least eight sacks each year from 2014-17.

His single-season high came in 2017 when he recorded 13 sacks. That also happened to be a season in which the Vikings went 13-3, finished in first place in the NFC North and made the NFC Championship Game (lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, 38-7).

Clowney was the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft for a reason.

The 6-foot-5, 266-pounder is the definition of an elite athlete. All the tools are there for him to be a high-end pass rusher.

Pairing Clowney with Trey Flowers would immediately give the Lions one of the most well-rounded duos of EDGE rushers in the NFL today.

After signing a one-year, prove-it deal with the Seattle Seahawks last year, the 27-year-old is looking to get paid in the prime of his career.

While Clowney is still in the prime of his career, his contract demands may price him out of the market in Detroit.

At this point, Griffen is the better fit for Detroit due to his familiarity in the division and his ability to still produce at a high level.

