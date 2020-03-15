Would NT Javon Hargrave Be a Good Fit for Lions?

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn has a lot of work to do this offseason in order to make the Lions into a playoff contender in 2020.

One of his biggest priorities needs to be making an upgrade along the defensive line.

Veteran defensive linemen Mike Daniels and A'Shawn Robinson -- each an impending free agent -- both could be on their way out of town, which only amplifies the need the Lions have at defensive tackle.

Enter 27-year-old Javon Hargrave, a highly capable run-stuffing nose tackle.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound lineman racked up 168 combined tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks over the past four seasons as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' front seven.

In 2019, Hargrave -- a South Carolina State product -- finished with career-highs in total tackles (60) and tackles for loss (seven). He also produced four sacks.

Another thing the Lions will like about Hargrave is the fact that he's been extremely durable since being drafted by the Steelers in the third round -- No. 89 overall -- of the 2016 NFL Draft.

In fact, he's played in 16 games each of the last three seasons, and has only missed one game throughout his four seasons in the league.

In stark contrast, Robinson hasn't played in a full season since suiting up for all 16 in 2017.

As for Daniels, he's played in a total of 19 games the last two years, including only nine in his first and more than likely lone campaign in the Motor City.

The inability of Robinson and Daniels, respectively, to stay healthy makes Hargrave an even more intriguing option for Quinn & Co. to pursue this offseason.

He'll come at a pretty price -- likely in the neighborhood of a four-or-five-year deal for $60-$65 million.

However, if Detroit's front office is serious about improving its squad's run-stopping ability along the D-line, acquiring Hargrave is well worth it.

