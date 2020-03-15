AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Would NT Javon Hargrave Be a Good Fit for Lions?

Vito Chirco

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn has a lot of work to do this offseason in order to make the Lions into a playoff contender in 2020.

One of his biggest priorities needs to be making an upgrade along the defensive line.

Veteran defensive linemen Mike Daniels and A'Shawn Robinson -- each an impending free agent -- both could be on their way out of town, which only amplifies the need the Lions have at defensive tackle.

Enter 27-year-old Javon Hargrave, a highly capable run-stuffing nose tackle.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound lineman racked up 168 combined tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks over the past four seasons as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' front seven.

In 2019, Hargrave -- a South Carolina State product -- finished with career-highs in total tackles (60) and tackles for loss (seven). He also produced four sacks.

Another thing the Lions will like about Hargrave is the fact that he's been extremely durable since being drafted by the Steelers in the third round -- No. 89 overall -- of the 2016 NFL Draft.

In fact, he's played in 16 games each of the last three seasons, and has only missed one game throughout his four seasons in the league.

In stark contrast, Robinson hasn't played in a full season since suiting up for all 16 in 2017.  

As for Daniels, he's played in a total of 19 games the last two years, including only nine in his first and more than likely lone campaign in the Motor City.

The inability of Robinson and Daniels, respectively, to stay healthy makes Hargrave an even more intriguing option for Quinn & Co. to pursue this offseason.

He'll come at a pretty price -- likely in the neighborhood of a four-or-five-year deal for $60-$65 million. 

However, if Detroit's front office is serious about improving its squad's run-stopping ability along the D-line, acquiring Hargrave is well worth it.

Related 

New NFL CBA Makes Changes to Drug Policy

With New CBA, Lions Have Leverage over CB Darius Slay

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New NFL CBA Makes Changes to Drug Policy

Read what changes were made to the NFL's drug policy under the new CBA

John Maakaron

by

theunpopulartruth

2020 Free Agency: Detroit Lions Simply Have Too Many Needs

Heading into free agency, the Lions have needs at several positions. Are there too many needs to fill at one time?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

With New CBA, Lions Have Leverage Over CB Darius Slay

New CBA makes it less likely cornebrack Darius Slay holds out

John Maakaron

NT Danny Shelton Could Be Under the Radar Target for Lions

Patriots NT Danny Shelton is poised to cash in when free agency begins. Read how he could benefit the Lions if an agreement can be reached

John Maakaron

by

Megatron888

Mock Draft: Lions Trade Darius Slay and Secure Two First-Round Picks

Detroit trades CB Darius Slay to the Bills for a third-round pick, secure two first-round picks in 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

MercilessMANG

Ranking the 5 Best Free Agents Lions Could Target

Detroit will have over $50 million in cap space to spend this offseason. Check out who are the top free agents Detroit could target

John Maakaron

by

Megatron888

Barry Sanders Bets on Lions Winning Lombardi Trophy

Detroit Lions Hall of Fame running back bets Lions to win it all at 66-1 odds

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Report: Lions Have Released Rick Wagner

Lions release veteran right tackle Rick Wagner. Read who his replacement could be on Detroit's offensive line

John Maakaron

by

Megatron888

Fans React to Damon "Snacks" Harrison Twitter Thread

Former Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison says Detroit Lions were not a good fit for him

John Maakaron

by

Da Ti

Who's the Detroit Lions Dream Free Agent?

Logan Lamorandier and John Maakaron host the latest edition of the LionsMaven Podcast

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1