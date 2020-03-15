AllLions
With New CBA, Lions Have Leverage Over CB Darius Slay

John Maakaron

Now that the new collective bargaining agreement has been approved, certain players are reacting negatively.

Players that should be frustrated are established veterans, as the new agreement is far more advantageous to younger and less experienced players.

In regards to who benefits the most financially, NFL Insider Dan Graziano of ESPN writes, "It seems the lower-earning players -- roughly 60% of NFL players operate on minimum-salary deals -- will get the most significant bumps in pay, at least right at the beginning."

Veteran cornerback Darius Slay is likely frustrated, as he now has one less avenue to convince the Lions to renegotiate his contract.

Per Graziano: 

A "player playing under a contract signed as a veteran who fails to report to his club’s preseason training camp on time or reports and leaves the club for more than five days” cannot have his fines waived by the team upon return and will not earn an accrued season for that season.

Under the new CBA, the Lions have a little more leverage, as Slay will be less likely to holdout since the punishments have increased.

During the offseason, Slay has made it clear that he is looking to become one of the highest compensated cornerbacks in the league. 

General manager Bob Quinn has made it known publicly that the organization is exploring all options, including trading Detroit's best cover cornerback. 

At this time, the free agency period is set to begin on Monday -- where teams are able to negotiate with free agents. 

The new league is tentatively set to begin Wednesday, March 18th at 4 p.m.

