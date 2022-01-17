Alex Anzalone: 'It Was a Privilege to Play for the Lions'

Linebacker Alex Anzalone was honored to be named a Detroit Lions captain in 2021.

Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone may not ever suit up again for the Detroit Lions.

The 27-year-old's contributions to the organization and their young roster may be longer lasting than the stint he played for the team.

The organization is currently in search of talented football players who will play with effort and grit on a consistent basis.

Anzalone embodied what general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell were seeking ahead of their first season in Motown.

Before moving on from Jamie Collins, Campbell highlighted Anzalone's effort early in the season.

"I think we're looking for guys that are going to challenge on the perimeter and we're looking for guys that are going to rally to the football,” Campbell said following Week 2. “You watch Alex Anzalone, man, I thought he was all over the field last night. Was it perfect? No, but from point A to point B, he was damn near in on every tackle and I think that's the type of guys we're looking at.”

Over the weekend, Anzalone took to social media to thank the organization for the time he spent in Detroit this season.

"It was a privilege to play for the Lions organization this year. I truly had one of the most fun seasons playing football in my life despite everything. Being chosen as captain by my peers has been an honor that I’ll never forget. As chapter 5 ends, 6 begins."

In 2021, Anzalone recorded 78 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one interception.

Currently an unrestricted free agent, it is unlikely that Anzalone will return to the team in 2022.