Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Will Be Featured on Hard Knocks

HBO will film the Detroit Lions during training camp this offseason.

Get ready.

HBO has made it's decision regarding which NFL team will be featured in their next edition of "Hard Knocks". 

It was announced on Monday morning that the Detroit Lions will be featured in the latest edition of the popular HBO series. 

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions," Lions team President Rod Wood said in a statement. "HBO Sports & NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”

NFL teams cannot turn down being featured if any of the three things is true: they have not appeared in the playoffs the past two years, they do not have a first-year head coach or they have not appeared on the program in the past decade. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

hutchinson5

Jaguars Coach Gives Hope Lions Could Land Aidan Hutchinson

Could the Jacksonville Jaguars still draft an offensive lineman with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

1 hour ago
white5

Why LB Kyzir White Was Much Better Option for Detroit Lions

Did the Detroit Lions miss out on a talented linebacker in free agency?

14 hours ago
USATSI_17623173_168388382_lowres

Roundtable: Could Malik Willis Start for Detroit Lions His Rookie Season?

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on whether Malik Willis would start for the Detroit Lions during his rookie season.

22 hours ago

“As Hard Knocks enters its third decade inside NFL training camps, we are both thrilled and thankful for the opportunity to feature a historic franchise like the Lions,” said Ken Rodgers, NFL Films Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer. “The city, the culture and the coaching staff in Detroit all have an exciting energy that will make the show must-watch television this summer.”

The season debuts Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m., with the season finale airing on Sept. 6. All episodes will be featured on HBO and HBO Max. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

hutchinson5
News

Jaguars Coach Gives Hope Lions Could Land Aidan Hutchinson

By John Maakaron1 hour ago
white5
News

Why LB Kyzir White Was Much Better Option for Detroit Lions

By John Maakaron14 hours ago
USATSI_17623173_168388382_lowres
News

Roundtable: Could Malik Willis Start for Detroit Lions His Rookie Season?

By Vito Chirco22 hours ago
USATSI_17964876_168388382_lowres
News

What To Expect from Jarrad Davis in 2022

By Vito Chirco23 hours ago
walker5
News

DE Travon Walker Now Betting Favorite to Be Drafted No. 2

By John MaakaronMar 27, 2022
neal5
News

Lions Draft Rumor: Brad Holmes Easily Could Draft Evan Neal or Ikem Ekwonu

By John MaakaronMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17247116_168388382_lowres
News

Late-Round Safety Lions Could Target in 2022 NFL Draft

By Daniel KellyMar 26, 2022
dk5
News

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for WR DK Metcalf

By Vito ChircoMar 26, 2022