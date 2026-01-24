'It Was Time': Dan Skipper Details Retirement Decision

A staple of the Detroit Lions in recent years has elected to hang up his cleats.

Offensive lineman Dan Skipper, who appeared in 66 games with 16 starts for the Lions since 2017, announced his decision to retire earlier this week. He had hinted that this decision may be coming following the team's season-ending win over Chicago, noting that his health could lead to retirement.

The offensive tackle has a permanent place in the history of this era of Lions football for his role in the controversial ending in a loss to Dallas during the 2023 season. In that game, officials mistakenly thought he reported as eligible, when it was Taylor Decker doing so, and nullified what would've likely been a game-winning two-point conversion.

He has gotten a head start on what could be a future career in coaching this week, as he's serving as an offensive line coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl. In what is one of the prominent offseason all-star games for NFL hopefuls, Skipper is getting the chance to lead prospects.

During a media appearance at the event, Skipper dove into the detail of his health issues and why he ultimately decided the time was right to retire.

“This year, had some health things that were really taking a toll. I wasn’t able to move like I have been," Skipper told Fanatics View. "It was time. Family’s been supportive with everything but when you can’t even sit down on the couch, you’re just laying on the floor for three months every night, it takes it out of you.”

The veteran lineman accrued bumps and bruises along the way of his lengthy NFL career, which included being involved in numerous transactions and bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad.

Now, Skipper is looking to utilize his post-playing career to also be around more for his children and be a great father.

“Trying to make sure we’re doing the right things so that I can play ball with my kids when they’re older," Skipper explained. "I can do things to be a great dad, too — not just keep going until like some of these guys walking around that can’t move at all."

The veteran was eager for the opportunity to work with the draft prospects in a coaching capacity, and understood the opportunity that he has to provide knowledge as well as potentially impress a front office that could lead to a job opportunity.

"Hanging it up, went official today, I just want to get into coaching. Had an opportunity to get involved right away. Luckily, I have a good relationship with Marquis, he's the East team coach," Skipper noted. "They've been super welcoming and I'm excited to see what's on the other side of this. So, I'm trying to get a start and I'm a free agent like all these guys. So I'll get out there, get after it, give it everything I've got this week and hopefully pass along some knowledge to these guys, and maybe get myself a job in the process."

