Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is now the proud owner of a new shoe after winning an online virtual auction.

At the end of March, Barstool Sports announced they were auctioning off a custom Air Force 1 (one shoe) signed by online star Hasbulla himself.

According to Complex Sports, "Hasbulla’s online star has been burning bright for the last couple of years after rising to fame with a series of pranks and stunts, quickly winning over the hearts of millions, including Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov."

Detroit's 27-year-old signal-caller was praised by Barstool Sports personality Caleb Pressley for winning the auction and for his charitable donation to the Barstool Fund.

"Shoutout to this good simaritan who won the Hasbulla auction and donated $31K to the @barstoolfund," Pressley wrote on social media.



The fund is a non-profit 30-day monetary fund intended to aid small businesses survive shutdown orders caused by the economic downturn following the global pandemic.

Near the end of last season, head coach Dan Campbell told the team's flagship radio station, 97.1 The Ticket, that he could easily envision Goff being the team's franchise quarterback of the future.

"I feel like we’re starting to find our rhythm here, and we’re all starting to mesh collectively, from a coaching staff to the players as well," Campbell said. "Just maximizing everything we have over here, and I just feel like we’re really improving. I feel like we’re finding identities. So, yeah, I don’t see why not. Look, he puts in the work, and all you can ask is for improvement from him, too. So I like where he’s going right now.”

