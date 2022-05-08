Jared Goff and Tom Brady Have One Accomplishment in Common

Quarterbacks Jared Goff and Tom Brady have recorded 45 or more wins and 20,000 passing yards the past five seasons.

Quarterbacks Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions and Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers share a similar accomplishment.

It has been pointed out that only those two signal-callers have achieved 45 or more NFL victories and 20,000 passing yards over the last five seasons.

For Goff, he maintains the support of the organization and general manager Brad Holmes.

The team still has strong belief the 27-year-old signal-caller can be the leader of the present and the future.

"Look, I like Goff," Campbell said, via team reporter Tim Twentyman. "I like where he's at. I thought he finished strong last year. I'm glad we've got him this year."

Goff finished his debut campaign in Motown by posting a 3-2-1 record in his last six starts. He tossed 11 touchdowns against two interceptions with a passer rating above 100.0.

"We like Goff. I like where he's at. He finished strong. Keep adding pieces and then whenever that is (to sign another quarterback), is it next year? Is it this year? Is it two years from now? And the right guy is sitting there, then you figure out a way to get that guy when it's the right guy."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER