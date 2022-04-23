Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly are visiting Detroit for the groundbreaking ceremony of an expansion to the SAY Detroit Play Center.

SAY Detroit is an after-school program for students between the ages of eight to 18 years old.

The Staffords donated $1 million toward the expansion, prior to Matthew's departure for the Los Angeles Rams.

“This is a game-changer for SAY Play,’’ Mitch Albom said in a statement. “It enables us to accommodate a much larger number of students in a first-class learning structure, providing a wide gamut of educational choices. We are grateful to Kelly and Matthew, and the other funders, who made this dream possible."

The Lions traded Stafford last offseason, but the Super Bowl-winning quarterback has oftentimes stated Detroit is still considered a home to his family.

He and his family still plan to visit the Detroit community often, with their present trip being a prime example.

On Saturday afternoon, Matthew and Kelly were spotted down at Comerica Park, as the Detroit Tigers were facing the Colorado Rockies.

Miguel Cabrera recorded a first-inning single off of Colorado right-hander Antonio Senzatela to become the 33rd player in Major League Baseball history to record at least 3,000 hits.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER