What Is Matt Patricia Going to Do on Gamedays?

Prior to Sunday's Zoom media session with Detroit reporters, Lions head coach Matt Patricia had a conversation with new defensive coordinator Cory Undlin.

"He’s ready to call it and do what he’s got to do. He’s the defensive coordinator," Patricia shared Monday when asked about Undlin being named the defensive play-caller this season. "Certainly the best part of it for me as the head coach, if I want to jump in on offense, special teams or defense, I kind of have that ability at any time -- which is always fun. We talked about it yesterday and I said, ‘Look, they’re probably going to ask, so just tell them.' We’re going to be on the sidelines. We’re an operation like normal, and we’ll go forward from there."