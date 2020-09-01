SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

What Is Matt Patricia Going to Do on Gamedays?

John Maakaron

Prior to Sunday's Zoom media session with Detroit reporters, Lions head coach Matt Patricia had a conversation with new defensive coordinator Cory Undlin.

"He’s ready to call it and do what he’s got to do. He’s the defensive coordinator," Patricia shared Monday when asked about Undlin being named the defensive play-caller this season. "Certainly the best part of it for me as the head coach, if I want to jump in on offense, special teams or defense, I kind of have that ability at any time -- which is always fun. We talked about it yesterday and I said, ‘Look, they’re probably going to ask, so just tell them.' We’re going to be on the sidelines. We’re an operation like normal, and we’ll go forward from there."

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

OnePride+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yannick Ngakoue Traded to Minnesota Vikings

Read more on the Minnesota Vikings dealing for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Mailbag: Concerns at RB, Matt Patricia's Game Management

This week's mailbag focuses on the Detroit Lions' injury concerns at running back and Matt Patricia's game management

Logan Lamorandier

by

JCM31179

Jason Huntley Is 'Putting in Overtime' His Rookie Season

Read more on Detroit's rookie running back Jason Huntley and what has been driving his early success in training camp.

John Maakaron

Bob Quinn: 'There's No Playbook for This Year'

Read more on how Detroit general manager Bob Quinn has prepared for a season during an offseason that he has never experienced before.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Lions' 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Makes the Final Cut?

Read more on which members of the Detroit Lions roster could make the team following the completion of training camp.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Quintez Cephus No Longer Concerned about His Combine Speed

Read more on how Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus feels about those concerned about his speed.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Kenny Golladay Dominates

Read more about Saturday's Detroit Lions training camp practice.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Lions Training Camp Report: Danny Amendola Sits

Read more on the Detroit Lions' participation in Monday's practice from the Allen Park practice facility.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Jeff Okudah Is Not Ready to Start for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah should start the 2020 season behind Amani Oruwariye.

John Maakaron

Does Matthew Stafford Have Chance to Win MVP in 2020?

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly examines Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's MVP chances headed into the 2020 season

Daniel Kelly

by

OnePrideTherese