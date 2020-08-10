Cory Undlin: "It's Been Smooth" Working with Matt Patricia

Cory Undlin, who spent the past five seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach, is in the midst of his first training camp in the Motor City.

The 2020 campaign also marks his first in the NFL as a defensive coordinator.

His only prior experience as a defensive coordinator came from 2000-01 with his alma mater Cal Lutheran University, a Division III football program located in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

In Detroit, the 49-year-old Undlin will get to work under Lions third-year head man Matt Patricia.

Undlin and Patricia previously spent time working together as assistants in 2004 under Bill Belichick in New England.

The duo has collaborated well so far in Motown, according to Undlin.

“It’s been smooth. Obviously, the relationship there between us helps a little bit," Undlin said Saturday during a Zoom video conference with Detroit media. "Grinding through that, going all the way back to when I got hired and all the way through the spring -- virtual and now that we’re back in the building. It’s been good, and I think it’s safe to say that we both feel good with where we’re heading. We’re not there yet, but we’re going in the right direction. It’s been very positive.”

Undlin also confirmed during the conference call that Patricia and him are on the same page from a philosophy standpoint, which bodes well for Patricia in continuing his bend-but-don't-break approach on defense.

"There hasn’t been any questions on where that (the defense) is going from him to me. It’s been very clear and him asking me, and we’re on the same page," Undlin commented. "Like I said, we haven’t even practiced yet, much less had a meeting with the players in it, albeit we’ve been doing all that virtually through the offseason. We’re on the right track, and we feel good with where we are going into training camp -- where we actually start and practice."

Undlin and the Lions take part in their first official training camp practice Wednesday in Allen Park.

And when they do, the versatility at the linebacker position, after the offseason acquisitions of veteran Jamie Collins via free agency and stand-up EDGE rusher Julian Okwara via the draft, should be one of the strengths of the defense.

“It’s a great bonus to have all those guys, the entire group … to have that great versatility. That’s what we’re based on in this defense," Undlin said.

Returning linebackers Jarrad Davis, Christian Jones and Jahlani Tavai also figure to play a prominent role in Undlin's defense this upcoming season.

He added, "The more guys that you have that understand it and have played in it already -- even with some of the new guys we brought in -- it’s a bonus. And I look forward to getting into the situation once we're out there practicing and moving those pieces around. So, it's a good spot to be in."

The relatively new and improved linebackers group will get its first chance to prove its worth in game action Sept. 13 in Detroit's regular season opener against the Chicago Bears.

