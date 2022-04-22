Mock Draft Roundup: A Shocking Mock Draft Emerges

This week's roundup of mock drafts sees pundits projecting Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux most often to the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall.

It's time for the last SI All Lions mock draft roundup of the 2022 draft season.

Over the last week, Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux have maintained their status as the most popular picks for the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall selection.

Let’s explore now who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting at both No. 2 and No. 32 overall in their latest mock drafts, starting with the No. 2 pick.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Hutchinson is currently being mocked by the following:

Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports), Steve Serby (New York Post), Peter Schrager (NFL.com), Conor Orr (Sports Illustrated), Alex Butler (UPI), Rob Rang (Fox Sports), Brad Spielberger (Pro Football Focus), Matthew Freedman (FantasyPros.com), Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports), Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network), Lance Zierlein (NFL.com), Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network), Mike Fanelli (FantasyPros.com), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Adam Beasley (Pro Football Network), Charles Davis (NFL.com), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Joe Broback (Pro Football Network)

As Orr writes,

"Pair the guy with the Middle Ages ground warfare face paint and Dan Campbell together and you really have something, no? Hutchinson’s film was a blast to scroll through, though the Georgia game gave me some momentary pause. Is it fair to criticize a potential No. 1 pick for playing in a bowl game? Probably not. Is it fair to criticize Hutchinson when, defensively, he is going to be keyed on every down? Probably not. That said, there were moments when he was blocked out of running plays by non-offensive linemen. He had his best rushes when switched to the nondominant tackle. This would have been my internal argument for Neal vs. Hutchinson, anyway."

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Thibodeaux is presently being mocked by the following:

Kyle Crabbs (The Draft Network), Jared Dubin (CBS Sports), Jordan Heck (Sporting News), Mike Kaye (Pro Football Network), Drafttek.com, Tej Seth (Pro Football Focus), Tankathon, Jaime Eisner (The Draft Network), Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports), Luke Easterling (Draftwire), Sam Monson (Pro Football Focus), Vito Chirco (SI All Lions), Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports), Zack Patraw (Sports Illustrated NFL Draft Bible), Ben Linsey (Pro Football Focus), Adam Rank (NFL.com), Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports)

Defensive lineman Travon Walker, Georgia

Walker is presently being mocked by the following:

Shane Hallam (Draft Countdown), Eric Eager (Pro Football Focus), Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports), Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News), Pat Fitzmaurice (FantasyPros.com), Will Brinson (CBS Sports), Jason McIntyre (FoxSports.com), Andrew Erickson (FantasyPros.com), Peter King (NBC Sports), Walter Cherepinsky (WalterFootball.com), Nick Klopsis (Newsday), Eddie Brown (The San Diego Union-Tribune), Charlie Campbell (WalterFootball.com), Ralph Vacchiano (SNY), Kevin Hanson (Sports Illustrated)

Quarterback Malik Willis, Liberty

Willis is presently being mocked by the following:

Dalton Miller (Pro Football Network), Schuyler Callihan (SI All Panthers), Daniel Kelly (SI Jets Country), Thor Nystrom (NBC Sports EDGE), Emory Hunt (CBS Sports), J.C. Allen (PewterReport.com), C.J. Doon (The Baltimore Sun), Calvin Watkins (The Dallas Morning News)

As Miller writes,

"This, however, is not a foregone conclusion. There is no denying the Lions’ need for a long-term QB solution. Jared Goff isn’t good enough to compete for championships in his current form. Malik Willis would likely benefit from sitting behind Goff for a season, as his projection is a whole lot of raw talent that needs molding. But if Detroit believes he is a future franchise QB, no price is too high."

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Pickett is presently being mocked by the following:

Chad Reuter (NFL.com)

As Reuter writes,

"Head coach Dan Campbell told local media earlier this month he wanted the Lions to get an immediate contributor with the No. 2 pick, while acknowledging GM Brad Holmes has a responsibility to look toward the future. Pickett can fit both of those descriptions, as his experience will allow him to play as a rookie if veteran starter Jared Goff is injured or ineffective. The former Pitt Panther's athleticism adds an extra dimension to his game that will help him succeed in Detroit."

Let's turn our attention now to who the draft pundits have projected for Detroit at No. 32.

Wide receiver George Pickens, Georgia

Pickens is currently being projected by the following:

Daniel Kelly (SI Jets Country)

Linebacker Chad Muma, Wyoming

Muma is presently being mocked by the following:

Zack Patraw (SI NFL Draft Bible)

As Patraw pens,

"He displays a good size to athleticism combo. Moreover, Muma excels versus the run with very good mental processing and instincts. He always stays square with very good feet while sorting through the trash. Additionally, he showcases an excellent understanding of run concepts and has outstanding gap discipline."

Wide receiver Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Watson is presently being mocked by the following:

Jaime Eisner (The Draft Network)

Wide receiver Drake London, USC

London is presently being mocked by the following:

Conor Orr (Sports Illustrated; via a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the No. 27 overall pick)

As Orr pens,

"The Lions, who own pick No. 32, move up ever so slightly to park ahead of the Chiefs and Packers, two teams that also need wide receiver help. While I couldn’t find a place for London anywhere else in the draft, he makes a good deal of sense in Detroit, where his physical skills can help in tight coverage. The Lions can pair him with D.J. Chark, Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown for an intriguing combination of size that could help Jared Goff in contested situations and in the red zone. London caught end zone fades at USC with almost no vision of the ball save for the moment it hit (one) of his hands. If Detroit brings in its eventual successor at QB in 2023, he’ll be happy the Lions moved up a few picks in ’22."

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

Ojabo is presently being mocked by the following:

Thor Nystrom (NBC Sports EDGE), Emory Hunt (CBS Sports), Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News), Alex Butler (UPI)

As Iyer pens,

"The Lions can still come out of the first round pass rusher from their home-state school in Ann Arbor even if Hutchinson goes off the board at No. 1 to the Jaguars. They can afford to be patient with the explosive and relentless Ojabo returning from a ruptured Achilles' suffered at Michigan's pro day."

EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlaftis is presently being projected by the following:

Schuyler Callihan (SI All Panthers), Will Brinson (CBS Sports)

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Dotson is currently being mocked by the following:

Dalton Miller (Pro Football Network), Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com), Vito Chirco (SI All Lions), Mike Fanelli (FantasyPros.com)

Quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina

Howell is presently being mocked by the following:

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Pat Fitzmaurice (FantasyPros.com), Adam Beasley (Pro Football Network)

Safety Lewis Cine, Georgia

Cine is presently being mocked by the following:

Walter Cherepinsky (WalterFootball.com)

Safety Daxton Hill, Michigan

Hill is presently being projected by the following:

Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports), Jordan Heck (Sporting News), Conor McQuiston (Pro Football Focus), Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports), Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports), Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network), Luke Easterling (Draftwire), Calvin Watkins (The Dallas Morning News)

Quarterback Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Ridder is presently being mocked by the following:

Jared Dubin (CBS Sports; via trade with Tennessee Titans for No. 26 overall pick), Tankathon, Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Jason McIntyre (FoxSports.com), Andrew Erickson (FantasyPros.com), Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network), Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports), Eddie Brown (The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Burks is currently being projected by the following:

Sam Monson (Pro Football Focus), NBC Sports Philadelphia, Michael Renner (Pro Football Focus)

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Pickett is presently being projected by the following:

Charles Davis (NFL.com), Rob Rang (Fox Sports), Adam Rank (NFL.com), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Drafttek.com

Quarterback Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Corral is currently being mocked by the following:

Eric Eager (Pro Football Focus), Mike Kaye (Pro Football Network), Peter Schrager (NFL.com), Matthew Freedman (FantasyPros.com), Lance Zierlein (NFL.com), Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire), Nick Klopsis (Newsday)

Linebacker Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Dean is presently being mocked by the following:

Shane Hallam (Draft Countdown), Kyle Crabbs (The Draft Network), J.C. Allen (PewterReport.com), Charlie Campbell (WalterFootball.com), C.J. Doon (The Baltimore Sun), Kevin Hanson (Sports Illustrated)