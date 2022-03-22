Podcast: One Player Detroit Lions Must Avoid Targeting in 2022 NFL Draft
Quarterback Malik Willis put on a show at his Liberty pro day on Tuesday.
In front of the scouts and the personnel staff of many of the NFL's 32 teams, Willis launched a deep throw similar to quarterback Zach Wilson last year that drew cheers from many onlookers.
The talented quarterback is currently projected to be selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
But, did he do enough to catch the eye of the Detroit Lions, which currently possess the second overall pick in the draft?
With Jared Goff needing to prove himself in 2022 in order to remain in Motown, general manager Brad Holmes and Co. could target the talented but still raw quarterback.
Willis’ strong showing also may cause teams just below the Lions to consider moving up in the draft to select him; thus, opening up the potential of a bidding war for the Lions to pounce and take advantage of.
The latest edition of the AllLions podcast features a conversation with Adham Beydoun of Woodward Sports Network, who breaks down the free-agency moves of the Lions this offseason and looks ahead to the key draft decisions that Detroit's front office must address.
Also discussed:
- Expectations for Goff in 2022
- Why Baker Mayfield can never become a member of the Lions' roster
- Evaluating rebuilding plan of Lions
- Plans for Woodward Sports over the course of the next 12 months
