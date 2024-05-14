All Lions

Jared Goff Represents Detroit Lions

Latest Lone Wolves podcast examines Jared Goff earning contract extension.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions have made their decision.

Veteran quarterback Jared Goff really made the decision quite simple. General manager Brad Holmes rewarded a player that has accomplished what the the organization has asked of him.

After leading the Lions to the NFC championship game, Detroit's franchise quarterback earned a four-year, $212 million contract extension.

"I've always had belief in Jared. You guys have always heard me. I don't know what more needs to be said from a leadership or performance standpoint, or what more he needs to do in that regard," Holmes told reporters at the end of the 2023 season. "But, in terms of the belief, as always, I think I said this to you guys before, is that he got drafted in '16 and he wasn't the full-time starter, but '17 was his first year as a full-time starter and he made the playoffs. Got exited versus the Falcons that year, but the second year as a full-time starter, he went to a Super Bowl."

Perceptions of the veteran signal-caller were skewed when the Los Angeles Rams made the decision to trade for former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Holmes has always remained steadfast in his conviction that Goff was not simply a player added to a trade, but rather an asset he coveted and asked for in a blockbuster trade.

"I didn't understand why his career was defined after he went to a Super Bowl a second year as a full-time starter," said Holmes. "And so, then when he came to us, I always had belief. So, him doing what he did this past year or even the year before, it's not a surprise to us."

The latest Lone Wolves podcast examines one of the sentinel moments in Lions history and addressing the critics of the 29-year-old being the second highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

