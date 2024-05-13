Jared Goff Is 'Answer in Detroit': NFL World Reacts to QB's New Contract
Here is a sample of the national reaction to Jared Goff’s four-year, $212 million contract extension with the Lions.
“The time is now. And all of the pieces are in place with their quarterback situation set throughout this stretch. For the first time in years, the organization is being built to sustain winning.
No longer is this organization the laughingstock of the league. Holmes and Campbell have surrounded Goff with the right pieces, notably through the draft, and it's up to him to keep the momentum going.”
“Goff's extension could be seen coming for quite some time. He finished in the top four in both passing yards (4,575) and passing touchdowns (30) in 2024, propelling a Lions offense that finished third in yards per game and powered Detroit to its first division title in 30 years, two playoff wins and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game.
Simply put, when Goff succeeded, Detroit thrived. All that was left was to pay him accordingly. They're kindred spirits and partners, too, as they've both reclaimed their trajectories by working together, reviving Goff's career and turning the Lions into a legitimate winner in the process.
They're also both attached at the hip for the next few years. If all goes well, it should be the continuation of a once-unexpectedly beautiful partnership.”
Warren Sharp, Sharp Football Analysis
“Goff was largely considered a stop-gap until Detroit found a franchise quarterback, but took over and thrived in the role.
In 2023, Goff completed a career-best 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,575 yards, with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He boasted a passer rating of 97.9 and a QBR of 60.3. He finished second in the NFL in yards, was fourth in touchdown passes, and among regular starters, was fifth in completion percentage, seventh in passer rating and 10th in QBR.
Goff's new deal is a massive investment that follows the twin four-year extensions they gave top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell back in April. St. Brown's was worth $120 million, while Sewell received $112 million.
The Lions are locking up their offensive core as they attempt to build on their success under head coach Dan Campbell.”
“In many ways, Goff has taken on the identity of the city he plays for. When the Rams shipped him to Detroit in exchange for Stafford, the narrative was Goff was cast aside and left for dead with a rebuilding, losing franchise. But as Goff so often tells it, he was never going to let that happen. After a rough transition year in 2021, both Goff and the Lions’ new leadership worked to right the ship.
More talent was added to a roster that didn’t have much. There was a change in offensive play-calling, with Ben Johnson stepping in for Anthony Lynn. The offensive line got healthy, young players began to emerge and the Lions turned their losing ways around, with Goff at the forefront. Since that 2021 season, he’s thrown for nearly 9,000 yards and 60 touchdowns during the regular season, while leading the Lions to the kind of playoff success unseen in a generation. He’s been as impactful as any player during this stretch — both on and off the field.
The Lions have built a roster that supports Goff’s strengths. They’ve given him an elite offensive line, and a unit that gives him the necessary time to go through his progressions. They’ve found a No. 1 receiver for him in St. Brown, and inked him to a four-year deal. They’ve given him weapons like TE Sam LaPorta, a 2023 second-team All-Pro, and have high hopes for third-year receiver Jameson Williams. They’ve surrounded him with arguably the best running back duo in the NFL in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. And his offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, re-worked Detroit’s playbook and incorporated Goff into those discussions to get the most out of him. At just 29, Goff is young enough to continue playing at a high level over the length of his deal should Detroit’s core remain in place, and he continues to get better with age. After bouncing back from a painful L.A. exit and helping this franchise win its first playoff game in 32 years, Goff earned the right to be the answer in Detroit, and this contract proves that. They have a team built to win now with him leading the way. No reason to change that now.”