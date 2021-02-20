Could Both Okwara and Golladay Not Return in 2021?

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss if the Detroit Lions should move from both Kenny Golladay and Romeo Okwara on the latest LionsMaven podcast.

New Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has a couple of challenging decisions to make on two members of the roster.

Wideout Kenny Golladay missed 11 games during a season in which he needed to prove he was a reliable asset, as he enters the prime of his NFL career.

While Detroit could look to place the franchise tag on him, doing so would impede the team's ability to retool a defense that is among the organization's worst based on most statistical measures.

Defensive end Romeo Okwara was a bright spot for a defense that simply failed to perform on a weekly basis.

He is also due a pay raise, following a season in which he recorded 10 sacks.

This week's podcast explores if the Lions should consider letting both go in order to receive compensatory picks in the NFL draft.

Also discussed on this week's podcast:

Is Jared Goff part of the organization's long-term plans?

The Eagles did not receive the Stafford deal when they traded Carson Wentz to the Colts.

Is Trey Lance deserving of being Detroit's pick at No. 7 overall?

Free agents the Lions should target this offseason.

