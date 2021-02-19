Ranking Detroit Lions' Offseason Needs

The Detroit Lions have several needs to fill this offseason.

Heading into the offseason, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are tasked with evaluating a roster that needs retooling at several important positions.

It is expected that Detroit won't make big splashes when free agency begins in March due to a shrinking salary cap and having to re-sign multiple key contributors.

"There’s always the ability to hit on a good draft and sign a few free agents that you feel believe the same way that you do as a program and come from winning programs, and they fit a role, they fit a piece," Campbell said at his introductory press conference. "What I’m saying is there’s some pieces here that I certainly like and you can work with. And you can see, man, if you can complement some of these pieces, whether it be (via) draft or free agency, I can see this thing being pretty positive moving forward."

Here are the rankings of the areas of need the Lions must address this offseason.

4.) Quarterback

After acquiring Jared Goff in the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, it is believed that the Lions now have their 2021 starter in place.

It is believed that backup quarterback Chase Daniel is a potential candidate to be a cap casualty -- based on his hefty contract signed last offseason.

That would leave David Blough as the lone backup on the roster.

Whether Detroit adds a young player from the draft or via free agency, look for the team to continue to upgrade the position in the coming years.

3.) Defensive tackle

Detroit's defensive line simply underachieved all season in 2020, and it resulted in opponents racking up yardage and points scored at record levels.

According to the Lions' team website, defensive tackle was "a rather underperforming position last year, in my opinion (analysis from Tim Twentyman). Adding someone who can generate rush and push the pocket from the interior is my preference."

There are several talented pass-rushers available in free agency, but they likely will come with a hefty price tag based on how most teams covet defensive linemen.

2.) Wide receiver

At the moment, Detroit has just two wide receivers under contract for 2021.

Star wideout Kenny Golladay's future with the team is currently up in the air.

While the team could place the franchise tag on him to bring him back for one more season -- at a cost of approximately $16 million -- it could also decide to move on and instead allocate those resources to re-sign Romeo Okwara.

Marvin Jones Jr. is likely planning to leave for greener pastures, and Danny Amendola could retire.

Even though the roster is thin at this position, there is a plethora of options to choose from in free agency and via the draft -- which is considered to be chalk full of talented and speedy wideouts.

1.) Linebacker

Detroit's linebackers have not performed anywhere near the level that is required to succeed over the past few seasons.

In 2020, the Lions' linebackers did not record many tackles for loss or sacks.

Detroit's 2019 second-round pick Jahlani Tavai saw his snap count decline, and he is trending toward being a bust.

While veteran Jamie Collins was among the bright spots, he will turn 32 years old in October, and could be a cap casualty.

New Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn must work to find speedier linebackers that have the ability to succeed in both pass and run coverages.

