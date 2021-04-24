How Brad Holmes and Detroit Lions Will Succeed in NFL Draft

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is confident that the selection the team makes will bring 'tremendous value' to the organization.

“I mean the players that we would be comfortable with, we all feel like they’re players that are worthy of a selection. More so, it’s not even like how worthy they are, but it’s really if they’re the right players for the Detroit Lions. It’s not, ‘Oh, well we need an offensive guy. We’d like to have a defensive guy or this position.’ There’s a cluster of multiple positions that we’d be comfortable with, but the No. 1 thing is that is it the right fit for the Detroit Lions? Do they meet the standards of what we’re looking for from an intangible standpoint? Make sure that they meet those standards, but I do feel comfortable that they also bring tremendous value," Holmes explained at his pre-draft media session.

This week's podcast explores how Holmes and the Lions front office can excel in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Also discussed on this week's podcast:

Could the Lions select offensive lineman Rashawn Slater over Penei Sewell

Who Logan believes will be the Lions pick in the first round

Reaction to Brad Holmes' pre-draft media session

Are the Lions focusing too much on a player's culture fit over their true talent?

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

More from SI All Lions:

How Far Are Lions Willing to Trade Down

Grading Dan Campbell's Appearance on 'The Rich Eisen Show'

3 Keys to Success for Will Harris in 2021

Kelly: Detroit Lions Mock Draft

Perfect Draft Fit for Detroit Lions at Every Position