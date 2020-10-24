Why the Detroit Lions Could Be Buyers at Trade Deadline

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia was asked this week if he had to address the team in any sort of way with the trade deadline approaching.

“Honestly, I really haven’t thought about any of that stuff right now. Just pretty focused on Atlanta," Patricia replied. "I would say typically ... usually, teams -- right around the trade deadline -- will start to make phone calls, they’ll start to inquire, they’ll start to ask. I think at that point, it depends on what individual (that) teams are looking for from that accord and what they might be interested in and what that whole picture looks like from both sides. That’s usually where it starts. Right now, for me, it’s really just Atlanta. That’s kind of just where I’m at.”

On this week's podcast, John Maakaron & Logan Lamorandier explore the possibility that Detroit could be buyers at the deadline and how the result of the Falcons game could play a strong, determining factor in general manager Bob Quinn's decision-making.

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

Keys to victory against the Falcons

Did Kenny Golladay make a mistake posting on Instagram?

D'Andre Swift's growth in the offense

Why Swift's critical drop in the season-opener could be a blessing in disguise

