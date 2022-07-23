Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle appeared on the latest edition of the AllLions podcast ahead of his second season in Motown.

After starting his career with the Packers, Boyle signed to play with the Lions in 2021.

His first year in Detroit saw the aspiring starting quarterback start three games in relief of veteran Jared Goff.

Boyle completed 61-of-94 passes (64.9%) for 526 yards, and tossed three touchdowns against six interceptions.

In the offseason, Detroit signed Boyle to a one-year, $2 million contract extension, with $1.75 million in guaranteed monies.

Detroit's offense will now be run by Ben Johnson, who received increased responsibilities in the passing game as the 2021 season progressed.

The 27-year-old quarterback trained this offseason at TEST Football Academy in Martinsville, N.J., a facility that has worked with dozens of NFL players over the years.

The academy has specialized in NFL combine preparation and offseason conditioning.

"Tim Boyle is an absolute technician, and takes coaching cues very well. His level of maturity at his age is far beyond his chronological age, and (he) has instant presence in the locker room," TEST Football Academy owner Kevin Dunn said. "He gives 110% everyday, and always picks up any room he's in. He loves this game, loves his team and if given the opportunity, will call on his brothers to win a championship."

The list of players who have come through TEST includes the likes of Patrick Peterson, Joe Flacco, Jerricho Cotchery, Damon "Snacks" Harrison, Bart Scott, Mark Sanchez and most recently, Kenny Pickett.

Courtesy of TESTFootballAcademy.com

Specifically, Boyle has been working with quarterback trainer Tony Racioppi, who has worked with a number of NFL and 'Power Five' quarterbacks, as well as the famed Manning Passing Academy.

This week's podcast features an interview with Boyle, who also commented on the team appearing on "Hard Knocks", as well as starting his first career NFL game last season.

