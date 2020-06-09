Matthew Stafford has turned the corner with fans of the Detroit Lions.

Entering his 12th NFL season, Stafford has won over a significant portion of the fanbase due to his toughness and the realization of what he actually means to the organization.

After suffering a serious back injury against the Oakland Raiders, Stafford went on to miss the final eight regular season games of the 2020 season.

Detroit went on to lose each and every contest without Stafford under center.

Many pundits and analysts are basing the Lions chances of success in 2020 solely on the health and productivity of Detroit's returning franchise passer.

The mere thought of moving on from Stafford upsets many of his supporters online.

But what if every NFL team had an opportunity at a "do-over" in choosing their starting quarterback?

ESPN recently completed a re-draft using the 2020 Draft order. All current NFL players were available to be selected.

With the third overall selection, the Detroit Lions selected the rising star quarterback who plays for the Baltimore Ravens -- Lamar Jackson.

"I thought about defense at No. 3 overall, but taking a quarterback seemed like a must. And when (Lamar) Jackson -- who I thought would go No. 1 or No. 2 -- fell to me, it seemed too good to be true," ESPN Lions beat writer Michael Rothstein explained.

Jackson produced a stellar statistical season in 2019. He secured the league's MVP honor, and led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes against six interceptions.

He recorded a 113.3 quarterback rating and also set the NFL's single-season rushing record for a quarterback, rushing for 1,206 yards.

If you had the choice, who would you want under center for the Detroit Lions in 2021?

Vote Here