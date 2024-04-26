Here Are Day 2 Draft Fits for Packers After Picking Jordan Morgan
The alleged obvious pick for the Green Bay Packers with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was available. What was considered the consensus choice for Brian Gutekunst was sitting right in front of him.
While the rest of the world zigged, Gutekunst, as he’s known to do, zagged.
Instead of taking Iowa’s Cooper DeJean, the first-round pick on Thursday night was Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan.
The need on the offensive line, and especially offensive tackle, was paramount following the release of David Bakhtiari and the free-agent departure of Yosh Nijman. Throw in the loss of guard Jon Runyan Jr,. who signed with the New York Giants this offseason, the Packers are down three significant contributors on the line.
Gutekunst said all the right things in his Thursday night press conference when stating that he felt Morgan could play four positions, but was quick to note that Morgan started 37 games at left tackle in college.
Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy noted that Morgan did not lose a single one-on-one rep in practice at the Senior Bowl.
Morgan was adamant he could play tackle in the NFL. So was Gutekunst, who pushed back slightly on his less-than-prototypical arm length for an offensive tackle.
The answer to what position he will play will not truly be known until training camp, but it sounds like the Packers are at least planning to start him off as a tackle, with the capability of moving him inside to guard. A versatile chess piece in the mold of Packers standout Elgton Jenkins.
Regardless of where Morgan is going to line up, the Packers are going to need multiple offensive linemen in this draft class to replenish the depth they lost this offseason.
Here’s a look at some of the prospects who are available at positions of need entering Day 2 of the draft. The Packers own Nos. 41 and 58 of the second round and Nos. 88 and 91 of the third.
Offensive Tackle
Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
Patrick Paul, Houston
Roger Rosengarten, Washington
Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
Analysis: Even with the addition of Morgan, the Packers could look to double-dip at offensive tackle. With Morgan being a less-than-prototypical player at that position, they could take a swing on the upside of Kiran Amegadjie, who The Athletic’s Dane Brugler referred to as the most fascinating player in the draft.
Patrick Paul is another high-upside player that the Packers could take in the second round, as well.
The Packers have valued depth at offensive tackle under Gutekunst, and will likely continue to do so. Taking another offensive tackle in the top-100 cannot be ruled out.
Interior Offensive Line
Jackson Powers-Johnson, C Oregon
Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
Christian Haynes, G, Connecticut
Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State
Tanor Bortolini, C, Wisconsin
Analysis: With Runyan joining the Giants, the Packers’ top backup option on the interior is Royce Newman. Newman has started a bunch of games but struggled mightily. Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, West Virginia’s Zach Frazier and Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe might be pegged as potential replacements for center Josh Myers as soon as 2025.
The calculus on the interior does change a bit if Zach Tom is moved to center, which cannot be ruled out in the wake of the Morgan selection.
Christian Haynes started 49 games at right guard, where Sean Rhyan is penciled in as the replacement for Runyan. Tanor Bortolini talked to Gutekunst at Wisconsin’s pro day, and the Packers likely love his versatility. He could be an option with one of the team’s third-round picks.
Defensive Back
Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
Cole Bishop, S, Utah
Analysis: The Bears added a new quarterback and wide receiver to their team with top-10 picks on Thursday night. The Vikings have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The Lions’ offense was one of the best in football a year ago.
The Packers’ secondary needs some help. Things were shaping up nicely for them to take a defensive back in the first round. With just four picks remaining before Green Bay was on the clock, Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell, Alabama’s Terrion Arnold and Iowa’s Cooper DeJean were on the board.
Mitchell went 22nd to Philadelphia. Arnold went 24th to Detroit after the Lions traded up to get ahead of Green Bay.
DeJean is still available, and Gutekunst alluded to four picks on the second day giving him some flexibility. Perhaps he could move up for the Iowa product.
If he does not, other good players are available as well. The Packers hosted Kool-Aid McKinstry, a two-time All-American, on a pre-draft visit.
Every safety is available. as well. That leaves plenty of options for Gutekunst, whose safety room is perilously thin.
Linebacker
Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
Cedric Gray, North Carolina
Junior Colson, Michigan
Payton Wilson, NC State
Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
Analysis: More good news for the Packers’ needs. Not one linebacker was drafted in the first round, and it’s possible all of them will be available when Green Bay is on the clock at No. 41.
The Packers had predraft visits with Edgerrin Cooper and Trevin Wallace.
The question here is just how much they value how a potential draft pick fits next to the skill-set of Quay Walker.
Defensive Line
Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
Austin Booker, edge, Kansas
Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
Marshawn Kneeland, edge, Western Michigan
Analysis: Jer’Zhan Newton was widely thought to be a first-round pick but fell out of the early part of the draft due to injury concerns.
Austin Booker and Marshawn Kneeland were players the Packers had on predraft visits. They could use another edge rusher with Kingsley Enagbare likely to miss time following a torn ACL.
Kris Jenkins, nephew of former Packers defensive lineman Cullen Jenkins, is a good run defender that could help solve some of the issues on the Packers’ porous run defense.
Ditto for Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat, though his recent arrest for a DWI might give the Packers some pause.
Running Back
Jonathon Brooks, Texas
Trey Benson, FSU
Blake Corum, Michigan
Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Analysis: Running back isn’t as pressing of a need with Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon around for the 2024 season, but they could use a long-term solution at the position.
The idea here is likely to hunt for some speed. Jonathon Brooks, Trey Benson and Jaylen Wright offer skill-sets that are different from that of Jacobs and Dillon. Their speed and pass-catching ability make them good potential complements to the new No. 1 duo.
Blake Corum and Braelon Allen have experience of playing in the Midwest, coming from the Big Ten. and supply plenty of power. Corum is a tough runner that excels in short-yardage situations. Allen’s age makes him a moldable ball of clay. If he can solve his fumble issues and play more to his size, he has the skills to be a dangerous back in the NFL.