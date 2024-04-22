‘Subterfuge’ or Not, Here Are Packers’ NFL Draft Visits
GREEN BAY, Wis. – From presumptive first-round picks to potential undrafted free agents, the Green Bay Packers brought in 30 NFL Draft prospects for visits over the last several weeks.
“With the exception of the subterfuge that Ted (Thompson) always taught us, it’s really just about answering a question maybe that we don’t have an answer to,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Monday, three days before the 2024 NFL Draft. “Sometimes, that’s a non-Combine guy that we need to get medical information on. Sometimes, that’s a Combine guy [and] it’s a football question, an off-the-field situation or maybe it’s just getting to know him better.
“You only have 30 and that’s not very many and they’re very valuable to us, so it’s usually just trying to answer something that you don’t feel you have answered most of the time. There’s a lot of guys, you go through the process and you just don’t feel you have a lot to learn from. So those guys are less likely to be on our 30 visit [list].”
Wait a second … subterfuge? As in burning one of those 30 allotted visits just to fool the rest of the league?
“Oh, yeah, absolutely. Make sure you get that out there,” Gutekunst said.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to pick a little later in the first round in most of the drafts I’ve been a part of here (so) I don’t know how much of that comes into play. I think certainly if you’re maybe picking higher in the top-10 and things like that, maybe that has more to do (and) it may have more value.”
The vists are top-secret information from the team but here are 27 that have been reported by Packer Central and a number of other sources.
South Carolina WR Xavier Legette
With elite-receiver speed and a running back build, Legette was one of the nation’s breakout stars in 2023. After catching 42 passes during his first four seasons at South Carolina, Legette dominated with 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney called him a "superstar" and a "monster."
A potential second-round pick, are the Packers really looking to bolster their receiver corps?
Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie
If the Packers would rather tackle another need in the first round, Amegadjie would be a potentially outstanding fit in the second round. After missing most of the season with a quad injury, a source said he will be ready for rookie camp.
At Yale, he started at guard in 2021 and left tackle in 2022 before earning FCS All-American honors in 2023 despite playing in only four games.
Missouri S Jaylon Carlies
Carlies, as we said in our safeties preview, is an “interesting bundle of traits and production.” He’s got the size of a linebacker, the length of an offensive tackle and the speed of a defensive back. He had nine interceptions and 11.5 tackles for losses the past three seasons. The Packers view him as a big safety and not a small linebacker, according to a source.
Troy S Dell Pettus
Pettus was selected a Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus in 2019 and was second-team all-Sun Belt in 2023. In five seasons, he had one interception (in 2020), 14 passes defensed and 315 tackles. He set career highs with 74 tackles and four tackles for losses in 2023, highlighted by11 tackles, two TFLs and a sack in the Sun Belt Championship Game.
Talk about durable: Pettus closed his career by making 61 consecutive starts.
At pro day, he measured 5-foot-10 3/4 and 200 pounds. He ran his 40 in 4.50 seconds. This visit probably is about undrafted free agent recruiting.
LSU DT Maason Smith
LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith has first-round traits but mid-round production. The five-star recruit and Freshman All-American, who finished the 2023 season strong, could be a second-round pick.
UTEP QB Gavin Hardison
Hardison missed most of his final season following season-ending elbow surgery but is well ahead of schedule in his comeback, a source said.
Before the injury, he was a potential midround draft choice. Now, he could be available late.
South Florida OT Donovan Jennings
Jennings, who started 47 games at South Florida and almost hit 5.00 seconds with his 40-yard dash, is one of the most experienced and athletic linemen in the draft. He’s getting ready to play guard in the NFL.
Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland
The Packers have short- and long-term needs at defensive end, where Kingsley Enagbare is coming off a torn ACL and veteran stalwart Preston Smith is the oldest player on the roster. One of the best fits in the draft is potential first-round pick Marshawn Kneeland.
At 267 pounds, he fits the Packers’ usual big-guy mold. He’s not a great pass rusher but he’s one of the better run-stopping ends in the draft.
British Columbia OT Giovanni Manu
Giovanni Manu, one of the biggest and most athletic linemen in the draft, will visit the Packers as part of an extensive predraft tour. The native of Tonga grew up playing basketball before emerging as a 350-pound NFL prospect.
Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace
One of the most athletic linebackers in the draft, Wallace as a team captain in 2023 set career highs with 80 tackles, 8.5 tackles for losses and 5.5 sacks. He had three career interceptions.
Getting Wallace, who at 237 pounds ran his 40 in 4.51 seconds, probably will require one of Green Bay's four Day 2 selections.
Northwestern LB Bryce Gallagher
Gallagher reached 300 career tackles – 305 to be exact, with 299 over his final three seasons. In 2023, he set a career high with 110 tackles. That was highlighted by 19 tackles against Rutgers and 13 against Duke. He added one interception, two forced fumbles, three passes defensed and four tackles for losses.
He had 14 TFLs over his final three seasons.
Gallagher became the first Wildcats defender to reach 100 tackles since his brother Blake did so in 2018.
At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.70 seconds. He missed 21 tackles – up from 11 in 2022, according to PFF – probably will go undrafted.
“No matter what happens, no matter what you go through, just keep going — don’t let anything bring you down,” Gallagher said at pro day. “Don’t let any trials or tribulations hold you down, just put faith in God and trust that he’s got a plan for you.”
Kansas edge Austin Booker
Booker is a potential Day 2 draft pick after posting eight sacks and 12 tackles for losses to earn first-team all-Big 12 honors. He was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, as well, after transferring from Minnesota.
At 6-foot-4 1/2 and 253 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.79 seconds at the Scouting Combine.
“I like length (and) long arms," ESPN's Mel Kiper said on the First Draft podcast. "Being able to utilize that ability to basically deflect passes away, become a factor. Not let an offensive tackle get into your body. The way he disengages against the run, he seals the edge there, he’s still getting better. He’s just scratched the surface of what he can be in the National Football League.”
Florida State S Akeem Dent
Dent started 40 games in five seasons for the Seminoles. The five-star recruit had only one career interception but ran his 40 in 4.45 seconds at pro day.
Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry
McKinstry is double trouble as a cornerback and punt returner, earning All-American honors in both phases for the Crimson Tide. In his three seasons, he allowed a career catch rate of less than 50 percent. However, he had only two career interceptions – none in 2023.
Not only did the visit give the Packers an extended meeting with a first-round-caliber player but it allowed the team to track his recovery from recent foot surgery.
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton
Jermaine Burton, who led the SEC in yards per catch and didn’t drop a pass all season, would be a surprising midround selection given the team’s preponderance of young, talented receivers.
Burton’s four seasons were split between Georgia (53 receptions, 901 yards, eight touchdowns in 2020 and 2021) and Alabama (79 receptions, 1,475 yards, 15 touchdowns in 2022 and 2023). His 20.5-yard average not only paced the conference but ranked third among all draft-eligible receivers who were targeted at least 50 times.
Burton is 6-foot 1/4 and 196 pounds. He ran his 40 in 4.45 seconds, posted a 38.5-inch vertical and has a Relative Athletic Score of 9.09.
Kentucky RB Ray Davis
Davis made his tour around college football starting his career at Temple, before moving to Vanderbilt, and finishing up at Kentucky.
Davis is a talented runner and capable target in the passing game. In five seasons, he rushed for 3,626 yards. That includes 1,042 yards (4.5 average) and five touchdowns for Vanderbilt in 2022 and 1,129 yards (5.7 average) and 14 touchdowns for Kentucky in 2023. Moreover, he averaged 10.8 yards after the catch in 2023, when he caught a career-high 33 of his 94 receptions.
Missouri LB Ty’Ron Hopper
Hopper was one of the anchors of Missouri’s defense, and the Packers are clearly on the hunt for linebacker help after releasing De’Vondre Campbell this offseason and transitioning to a 4-3 scheme.
The playmaking linebacker finished his final season with 55 tackles, six tackles for losses and three sacks. At 6-foot-2 and 231 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.68 seconds.
Maryland CB Ja’Quan Sheppard
Sheppard, who could be a late-round target or priority free agent, was a productive defender at two schools.
At Cincinnati in 2022, he had 10 passes defensed. At Maryland in 2023, he had eight. In five seasons, he had zero interceptions but was one of the standouts of the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Sheppard is 6-foot-1 3/4 and 199 pounds. He ran his 40 in a too-slow 4.62 seconds at pro day. He played 1,387 snaps as a boundary corner.
Nebraska DB Omar Brown
The versatile defensive back spent three years at Northern Iowa and two at Nebraska. Brown finished with eight career interceptions and 21 pass breakups. Six of those interceptions came at UNI in 2019. With the Huskers in 2023, he had one interception, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.
In addition, he’s played all over the defense. He played 313 snaps in the box, 461 in the slot and just under 1,500 at cornerback. That comes in addition to 255 snaps on special teams, where his role could be clearly defined by Rich Bisaccia as a rookie.
Brown is expected to be a late-round pick.
Oregon State S Kitan Oladapo, Arizona State S Chris Edmonds
We’ll lump these two together because they have similar physical toolboxes as potential complementary pairings with Xavier McKinney.
Oladapo measured 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds at the Scouting Combine, where he ran his 40 in 4.58 seconds and posted a Relative Athletic Score of 8.18. Edmonds measured 6-foot-2 3/8 and 210 pounds and ran his 40 in 4.46 seconds at pro day. The other workout numbers, however, weren’t as good, leading to a Relative Athletic Score of 5.61.
Oladapo was an all-Pac-12 choice each of his final three seasons. While Oladapo had just three career interceptions, he broke up 22 passes during those seasons. He could go early in Day 3.
Edmonds was an FCS All-American before spending his final two years at ASU. He is considered a late-round pick or undrafted free agent.
Georgia OT Amarius Mims
The Packers had success with Rasheed Walker at left tackle and Zach Tom at right tackle. They might not be satisfied, though. Along with Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton, the Packers are hosting Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims.
Both players are expected to be first-round picks.
Mims is one of the more interesting prospects in the draft. Due to Georgia’s depth chart and his injuries, he started only eight games in his college career. At 6-foot-7 3/4 and 340 pounds, he ran his 40 in 5.07 seconds. Plus, he’s got anaconda-sized arms at 36 1/8 inches. He used his astounding toolbox to allow zero sacks and move defenders in the run game.
However, the lack of experience and injury history – he missed six games in 2023 following ankle surgery and was injured at the Combine – will be concerns. After not working out at pro day in mid-March, he performed for scouts at a private pro day on April 10.
Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton
Guyton, who started his collegiate career as an H-back at TCU, is an interesting prospect. He started 14 games in two seasons – all at right tackle. He was an honorable mention on the all-Big 12 team in 2023, when he started nine games and allowed zero sacks.
The Packers don’t need a right tackle – Zach Tom is one of the top young players at the position in the NFL – but the 6-foot-8, 322-pounder has the athletic skills to make the move to the left side. He posted a Relative Athletic Score of 9.74, so he certainly fits the mold.
Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy compared Guyton to Tyron Smith, a college right tackle who became a Hall of Fame-caliber left tackle for the Cowboys.
Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper
The rangy linebacker was a production machine for the Aggies. Despite not being a full-time pass rusher, he led the SEC in tackles for losses in 2023.
The Packers are in the market for a linebacker after the release of De'Vondre Campbell as they switch to a 4-3 defense. As it stands, Eric Wilson would be the third starter. Plus, Isaiah McDuffie, Wilson and Kristian Welch are set to be free agents after the season.
At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds and with 4.51 speed in the 40, Cooper is one of the most athletic linebackers in the draft. He was a big-time playmaker for the Aggies with eight sacks and 17 tackles for losses among his 84 tackles in 2023.
Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr.
Hall was a productive pass rusher for the Buckeyes, and could add more depth to a defensive line that could be looking to add more bodies as they switch to a 4-3 defense. He ranked among the draft-class leaders in pass-rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus.
Florida State CB Jarrian Jones
Jones would add versatility and depth to a cornerback room that returns everyone from a season ago.
Of note considering the Packers don’t have a proven nickel defender behind Keisean Nixon, Jones played 397 snaps in the slot for the Seminoles a season ago and came away with three interceptions and three additional pass breakups. He allowed just a 50.0 percent completion rate, according to PFF.
Northern Iowa DL Khristian Boyd
Boyd is a run-defending defensive lineman who threw up 38 reps on the bench press at Northern Iowa’s pro day. He was a third-team FCS All-American in 2023, when he had 3.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for losses. The 6-foot-2, 329-pounder was one of the big Scouting Combine snubs.
The Packers return every snap from last year’s defensive line, but TJ Slaton and Kenny Clark are entering their final seasons under contract.
Michigan G Zak Zinter
A big part of Zinter's visit should be a medical checkup due to a horrific leg injury he suffered in the final game of Michigan's regular season against Ohio State.
