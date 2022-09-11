14 Keys to Packers Winning 14th NFL Championship

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will win this year’s Super Bowl. I think I’ve written that before each of the past 11 seasons. Why not, right? The Packers have a great quarterback and a quality supporting cast. There’s no reason why the players shouldn’t be celebrating in the confetti on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Without a premier receiver like Davante Adams, this obviously will be a different team. Different doesn’t necessarily mean bad, though. Whatever firepower the offense is lacking, the defense is ready, willing and able to pick up the slack.

“All throughout camp and OTAs, I’ve been talking about the standard,” outside linebacker Rashan Gary said. “When you become a Green Bay Packer, you’ve got to understand that comes with us and that means becoming a champion. Everybody in this locker room has a championship mindset and pushes each other every day to be a champion. And we’re going to get to where we need to be.”

The Packers have fallen short of that championship destination in excruciating fashion each of the past three seasons. In 2019, they went 13-3 but got destroyed in the NFC Championship Game at San Francisco. Getting homefield advantage was the goal in 2020, and they got it with another 13-3 season. But in an empty Lambeau Field, the Packers couldn’t complete the comeback in a five-point loss to the Buccaneers. In 2021, the Packers again earned homefield advantage with a 13-4 record. With fans in the stands and snow in the sky, they had everything in their favor but lost again to the 49ers due to poor play on offense and abysmal play on special teams.

So, starting Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers will take another shot at winning a Super Bowl that seems impossibly elusive. Nobody is hiding from that ultimate goal. This is Titletown, not Division Titletown. The time is now, before the window of opportunity slams shut for who knows how long.

Here are 14 keys to this finally being a Super season and the Packers bringing a 14th NFL championship back to Titletown.