September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rodgers, Crosby Deliver as Packers Shock 49ers in Final Moments

Mason Crosby drilled a 51-yard field goal as time expired as the Green Bay Packers beat the San Francisco 49ers 30–28 on Sunday night.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers spiked the ball with three seconds remaining and pumped his fists emphatically.

He had done his job. Trailing 28-27 with 39 seconds left and zero timeouts, Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for gains of 25 to midfield and 17 yards to the 33-yard line. After the second completion, he clocked the ball to give Mason Crosby a chance to win the game with a 51-yard field goal.

And Crosby did just that, setting off a huge celebration as the undermanned Packers upset the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 in a Sunday night thriller.

Just like that, the Packers look every bit like a Super Bowl contender after being left for dead by so many after a Week 1 blowout loss to New Orleans.

Rodgers was 21-of-24 passing when he stopped on the field midway through the fourth quarter with the Packers clinging to a 24-21 lead. Rodgers threw three consecutive deep incompletions—the first to Adams, who was blown up on a helmet-to-helmet shot by safety Jimmie Ward, and the third when Rodgers led Adams a bit too far.

That set up the Niners for a shot at the go-ahead score. Roughing the passer on Jaire Alexander and a trip on Adrian Amos that nullified his sack gave the Niners 25 easy yards and put the 49ers across midfield. However, Kenny Clark stormed up the field and forced a fumble that was recovered by De’Vondre Campbell. The Packers settled for a field goal to lead 27-21 with 2:39 remaining.

Jimmy Garoppolo answered with a 75-yard scoring drive, punctuated by a 12-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who broke Adrian Amos’s tackle at the 5 and barreled through Henry Black near the goal line.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16553273
Play
News

Packers at 49ers: Two X-Factors

These two players will have critical roles as the Green Bay Packers face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

10 hours ago
Packers_TE_Dominique_Dafney_on_Blocking-614fd1ab3cae215649f85ebe_1_Sep_26_2021_1_54_36_poster
Play
Injuries

Packers Place Dafney on Injured Reserve

Compared to Charles Barkley by Davante Adams, jack-of-all-trades tight end Dominique Dafney had emerged as a key role player for the Green Bay Packers.

Sep 25, 2021
Packers_OC_Nathaniel_Hackett_on_OLine_Un-614fc3a80fcced3942fe5e27_1_Sep_26_2021_24_54_23_poster
Play
Injuries

Jenkins Ruled Out for San Francisco Showdown

A couple impressive playing time feats have come to an end for Elgton Jenkins, who won't play against the 49ers due to an ankle injury.

Sep 25, 2021

Rodgers got the ball at the 25 with 37 seconds to go. That was 35 seconds too many.

Rodgers finished 23-of-33 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns. With Yosh Nijman replacing Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins, who had replaced All-Pro David Bakhtiari, the Packers gained 353 yards and scored 30 points against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

What it means: In not-breaking news, the NFC North is not good. Chicago is 1-2 after losing 26-6 to Cleveland, Minnesota is 1-2 after beating Seattle 30-17, and Detroit is 0-3 after losing 19-17 to Baltimore on Justin Tucker’s record 66-yard field goal. So, the Packers are a game ahead of Chicago and Minnesota after a second consecutive win.

Key moment: “Throw it to ‘Tae,” was Rodgers’ first thought when he got the ball for the 2-minute drill. Green Bay’s two-minute drill wasn’t very effective during training camp but Rodgers and Adams delivered when it mattered. “I feel good about our team,” he said in a postgame interview with NBC’s Michele Tafoya. “This plane ride is going to feel incredible.”

Key stat: Mason Crosby has made 21 consecutive field goal attempts, second in franchise history behind his 23-kick streak spanning the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

MVP: Aaron Rodgers was superb, going 23-of-33 passing. He operated coach Matt LaFleur’s game plan masterfully and never panicked, whether it was playing behind a No. 3 left tackle and a green-as-grass offensive line or the pressure of a do-or-die drive.

What’s next: After back-to-back primetime games, the Packers will return home to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. Pittsburgh beat Buffalo in the opener but is coming off back-to-back home losses: 26-17 against the Las Vegas Raiders and 24-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was 38-of-58 passing but for only 318 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

USATSI_16836739
Game Day

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

16 minutes ago
USATSI_16837175
Game Day

Rodgers, Crosby Deliver as Packers Shock 49ers in Final Moments

18 minutes ago
USATSI_16837210
News

Former NFL Referee Weighs In on Intentional Grounding Non-Call

1 hour ago
USATSI_16553273
News

Packers at 49ers: Two X-Factors

10 hours ago
Packers_DBs_Coach_Jerry_Gray_on_49ers_TE-61509eda0fcced3942fe5f0c_1_Sep_26_2021_16_27_59_poster
News

Packers at 49ers: Three Reasons to Worry

11 hours ago
Packers_TE_Dominique_Dafney_on_Blocking-614fd1ab3cae215649f85ebe_1_Sep_26_2021_1_54_36_poster
Injuries

Packers Place Dafney on Injured Reserve

Sep 25, 2021
Packers_OC_Nathaniel_Hackett_on_OLine_Un-614fc3a80fcced3942fe5e27_1_Sep_26_2021_24_54_23_poster
Injuries

Jenkins Ruled Out for San Francisco Showdown

Sep 25, 2021
Packers_WR_Randall_Cobb_on_Unbelievable_-614e82ce74d7d2649c192f19_1_Sep_25_2021_2_02_59_poster
News

With Lots of Slots, ‘Content’ Cobb Embraces Limited Role

Sep 24, 2021
USATSI_15164282
News

How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers at 49ers

10 hours ago