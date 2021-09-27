Rodgers, Crosby Deliver as Packers Shock 49ers in Final Moments

Mason Crosby drilled a 51-yard field goal as time expired as the Green Bay Packers beat the San Francisco 49ers 30–28 on Sunday night.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers spiked the ball with three seconds remaining and pumped his fists emphatically.

He had done his job. Trailing 28-27 with 39 seconds left and zero timeouts, Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for gains of 25 to midfield and 17 yards to the 33-yard line. After the second completion, he clocked the ball to give Mason Crosby a chance to win the game with a 51-yard field goal.

And Crosby did just that, setting off a huge celebration as the undermanned Packers upset the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 in a Sunday night thriller.

Just like that, the Packers look every bit like a Super Bowl contender after being left for dead by so many after a Week 1 blowout loss to New Orleans.

Rodgers was 21-of-24 passing when he stopped on the field midway through the fourth quarter with the Packers clinging to a 24-21 lead. Rodgers threw three consecutive deep incompletions—the first to Adams, who was blown up on a helmet-to-helmet shot by safety Jimmie Ward, and the third when Rodgers led Adams a bit too far.

That set up the Niners for a shot at the go-ahead score. Roughing the passer on Jaire Alexander and a trip on Adrian Amos that nullified his sack gave the Niners 25 easy yards and put the 49ers across midfield. However, Kenny Clark stormed up the field and forced a fumble that was recovered by De’Vondre Campbell. The Packers settled for a field goal to lead 27-21 with 2:39 remaining.

Jimmy Garoppolo answered with a 75-yard scoring drive, punctuated by a 12-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who broke Adrian Amos’s tackle at the 5 and barreled through Henry Black near the goal line.

Rodgers got the ball at the 25 with 37 seconds to go. That was 35 seconds too many.

Rodgers finished 23-of-33 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns. With Yosh Nijman replacing Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins, who had replaced All-Pro David Bakhtiari, the Packers gained 353 yards and scored 30 points against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

What it means: In not-breaking news, the NFC North is not good. Chicago is 1-2 after losing 26-6 to Cleveland, Minnesota is 1-2 after beating Seattle 30-17, and Detroit is 0-3 after losing 19-17 to Baltimore on Justin Tucker’s record 66-yard field goal. So, the Packers are a game ahead of Chicago and Minnesota after a second consecutive win.

Key moment: “Throw it to ‘Tae,” was Rodgers’ first thought when he got the ball for the 2-minute drill. Green Bay’s two-minute drill wasn’t very effective during training camp but Rodgers and Adams delivered when it mattered. “I feel good about our team,” he said in a postgame interview with NBC’s Michele Tafoya. “This plane ride is going to feel incredible.”

Key stat: Mason Crosby has made 21 consecutive field goal attempts, second in franchise history behind his 23-kick streak spanning the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

MVP: Aaron Rodgers was superb, going 23-of-33 passing. He operated coach Matt LaFleur’s game plan masterfully and never panicked, whether it was playing behind a No. 3 left tackle and a green-as-grass offensive line or the pressure of a do-or-die drive.

What’s next: After back-to-back primetime games, the Packers will return home to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. Pittsburgh beat Buffalo in the opener but is coming off back-to-back home losses: 26-17 against the Las Vegas Raiders and 24-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was 38-of-58 passing but for only 318 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.