Tucker Sets NFL Record, Beats Lions With 66-Yard FG

September 26, 2021
Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Sets NFL Record, Beats Lions With 66-Yard Field Goal

Author:

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker converted perhaps the greatest field goal in NFL history on Sunday as he buried a 66-yard attempt to beat the Lions as time expired. 

Tucker took the field with three seconds remaining as Baltimore trailed Detroit 17–16. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson converted a 36-yard pass two plays prior, setting the stage for an unlikely, yet not impossible attempt for Tucker. As a potential 1–2 start loomed for Jackson and Co., Tucker saved the day. 

Tucker's game-winning kick is the longest made field goal in NFL history, topping Matt Prater's 64-yard kick in Denver in 2013. And Tucker added some extra flare to his record-setting blast. Sunday's field goal at the buzzer bounced off the crossbar before flying behind the end zone, only adding to Tucker's legend as one of the greatest kickers in NFL history. 

Baltimore advanced to 2–1 in 2021 with Sunday's victory. Tucker sits No. 34 on the all-time field goal list and No. 4 among active kickers.

