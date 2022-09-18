It’s Gameday!: Rodgers’ Total Domination of Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Almost exactly 11 months ago, Aaron Rodgers fired off a four-word shot heard ‘round Chicago and the NFL world.

“I still own you!”

The Green Bay Packers’ MVP quarterback will try to continue his mastery of the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. Rodgers is an unfathomable 22-5 all-time against the Bears. Under coach Matt LaFleur, he’s 6-0. He’s won his last six starts at home. Eliminate the 2013 loss in which he suffered a broken collarbone on the opening series, Rodgers has walked off the field triumphantly in 20 of his last 22 games against Chicago.

In his 27 career starts from 2008 through 2021, Rodgers has thrown 61 touchdowns vs. 10 interceptions and fashioned a 109.2 passer rating. He had 14 games of 100-plus passer ratings, including 10 games of 128-plus. He had 12 games of three-plus touchdown passes, including seven with four, and just one game of two interceptions.

In 28 matchups over that same span, all the Bears’ quarterbacks have thrown 32 touchdowns vs. 42 interceptions and compiled a 71.1 passer rating. They had two games of 100-plus passer ratings, and none higher than 120.4. They had one game of three touchdown passes and six with zero; 15 times, Bears quarterbacks chucked at least two interceptions.

It’s been a quarterbacking master class vs. quarterbacking ineptitude, and it’s a major reason why the Packers have flipped this ancient series on its head.

On Oct. 25, 1992, the Bears rolled into Lambeau Field and clobbered Brett Favre and the Packers 30-10. At that point, Chicago led the series 80-57-6.

About a month later, Favre and the Packers won at Soldier Field 17-3. Starting with that game, the Packers have been the Harlem Globetrotters and the Bears have been the Washington Generals, with Green Bay an overwhelming 45-14 in the series.

Entering Sunday night, Green Bay leads the all-time series 102-94-6 (103-95-6, including a split of two playoff games). While Favre helped turn the series, Rodgers has turned it into a runaway. If you put Rodgers’ career touchdowns vs. Chicago onto the Bears’ all-time list, he’d rank eighth in franchise history. He’d trail Mitchell Trubisky for fifth place by just three and Billy Wade for third place by only seven.

“I love this history of this game,” Rodgers said. “When I got to this squad, Chicago was beating us on the all-time record and now we’re up by eight. So, that does mean a lot to me.”

That was a great line. Here are five more from this week.