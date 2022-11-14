LaFleur Gets Emotional After Packers’ Season-Saving Win Over Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers could have folded up their tents and scheduled their tee times. With five consecutive losses and a two-touchdown deficit, the situation could hardly have been more dire early in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening.

But the Packers didn’t quit. Instead, they shocked the Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime. The meaning of the moment wasn’t lost on coach Matt LaFleur, who got emotional after a victory that saved their season.

Keeping energy high and faith alive isn’t easy when the light at the end of every tunnel is a freight train or tractor-trailer.

“You’re totally right. Totally right,” LaFleur said. “It is hard because we put a lot into this game, not only coaches and players, support staff, trainers, strength coaches, everybody, our scouting department. The work is on display every week and there’s a lot of hours and a lot of things that are done that nobody sees. I know for myself it was hard not to get emotional after that game. Where we’ve been, that’s a long stretch, and it felt like forever ago since we won a game. Just to see the joy when we walked in that locker room, it was pretty special because it was genuine.”

LaFleur’s voice wavered during that answer. It did more than waver on a follow-up question. The emotions of the moment hit him when he walked into the coaches’ locker room after Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal.

“I had to kind of gather myself quickly and then talking in front of the team, you know, I care about these guys, and, you know,” LaFleur said, taking a moment to try to compose himself. “We put a lot into this. And it is tough at times.”

Bowing his head, LaFleur continued, “I apologize. But … it means a lot to us. And to be down and fight and continue to fight, that’s what you want to see. I don’t mean to make this awkward. I apologize.”

The victory saved a season that started with such promise. Five consecutive losses have put the NFC North out of reach but they’re right in the thick of the playoff chase.

After weeks of banging their head against a wall, the Packers perhaps earned a breakthrough victory against one of the best teams in the NFL.

“These guys, I’m just so proud of their ability to continue to believe in themselves and one another,” LaFleur said, “because everybody has been very critical, rightfully so. That’s the sport and the world we live in. I know if I don’t bring energy and stay positive on a daily basis, how can you expect that out of anybody else? So, I think that’s part of your job. Guys know when it’s real and when it’s not, but I think that I do truly believe in the men in that locker room. I do, and I told them that last night. Again, super-proud of that group.”

