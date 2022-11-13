Live Updates: Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are welcoming Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys to Lambeau Field on Sunday. Follow along all day for updates.

Pregame Notes

- The No. 1 line for the second consecutive week will be left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Josh Myers, right guard Jon Runyan and right tackle Yosh Nijman.

- In the first snap of nickel, it’s Keisean Nixon in the slot and Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage as the safeties.

However, on the first snap of the game, it was Savage in the slot and Rudy Ford and Adrian Amos as the safeties.

- About 40 minutes before kickoff, Packers public-address announcer Bill Jartz welcomed Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy back to Lambeau Field. McCarthy tipped his hat to what was a mostly empty stadium.

- Mason Crosby and Ramiz Ahmed, as expected, will split the kicking duties for the Packers. Doing his usual pregame routine, Crosby hit the left upright from 53 yards to the south before splitting the uprights. Maybe 15 yards from the field-goal operation, Ahmed was working on kickoffs. His strong leg is apparent compared to Crosby, who has struggled with kickoffs this season.

- As always, Amari Rodgers is in the punt return line. He is active after being listed as questionable on Friday with a groin injury. Of note, Jaire Alexander and Samori Toure were in line, too. For kickoff returns, it’s Kylin Hill, Christian Watson and Keisean Nixon.

Streak Stoppers

The Packers enter Sunday’s game with a five-game losing streak. With another loss on Sunday, the skid not only would reach six games but match the combined number of regular-season losses the last two seasons.

The longest losing streak in franchise history was nine straight spanning the 1948-1949 seasons. If the Packers lose to Dallas (6-2), Tennessee (5-3) and Philadelphia (8-0), they’d be carrying an eight-game losing streak to Chicago.

Despite the team’s struggles, it was a good week of work, coach Matt LaFleur said.

“I think guys are locked in, they’re dialed in,” LaFleur said on Friday. “Wednesday was more above-the-neck, I thought (Thursday) there was great competitiveness, especially when we had the pads on for the first part of practice, through the one on ones. I thought those were great. It’s never perfect in practice and sometimes you learn a lot more from your mistakes, but I thought as far as the energy, the focus, the detail, I really liked what we saw.”

How to Watch: Packers vs. Cowboys

TV: Fox. It’s the “A team” of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (commentary) and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sidelines). The game will be aired to most of the nation. Check out the viewing map at 506 Sports to see if the game will air where you live.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates) and Sirius (Channel 82 or 227 and on the SXM app).

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Records: Packers, 3-6; Cowboys, 6-2.

The line: Packers by 3.5 at SI Sportsbook.

History: In a series that dates to 1960, the Packers lead 20-17 (16-13 regular season; 4-4 playoffs). The Packers scored at least 34 points in each of the last three games to become the first team to do that against the Cowboys since the Eagles in 2001 and 2002.

