Packers-Cowboys Inactives: Elliott Out for Dallas

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On the bright side, there were no surprises on the Green Bay Packers’ inactives list for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, a surprise inactive a few weeks ago at Washington, is active. Left guard Elgton Jenkins, a surprise inactive two weeks ago against Buffalo, is active, too. This week, kicker Mason Crosby is active, though Ramiz Ahmed is active and is expected to handle kickoffs.

Two starters are inactive, with linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) and receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) ruled out on Friday. The other inactives: cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) and three rookies – offensive linemen Rasheed Walker and Luke Tenuta and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford.

Rookie Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie will get the start at linebacker for Green Bay.

“It’s great that everybody is seeing what Isaiah is, because I feel like I’ve talked about him a lot as a guy that really works hard and does everything,” linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti said this week. “I think I’ve said to you guys before that of all the players I’ve had, he probably worked the hardest as a rookie to learn everything. He got out there and he’s proven that he’s prepared, and he’s always going to play with effort and toughness, and you’ve got to love that about him.”

The Cowboys, who are coming off their bye, will be without running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Anthony Barr. In the case of Elliott, his absence might not be good news. Dallas’ No. 2 back, Tony Pollard, leads the NFL in yards per carry.

