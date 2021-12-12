Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers will try to continue their dominance over the Chicago Bears and stay in hot pursuit of the No. 1 seed on Sunday night. Follow along for updates.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the 204th time in the fabled history of the rivalry, the Green Bay Packers will battle the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. Follow along all day for updates from Lambeau Field.

Big Deal at the Bye

Other than the week of rest, relaxation and healing, there wasn’t a more important issue to address at the bye week than the team’s putrid red-zone offense.

Last season, Green Bay’s red-zone offense was all-time great. Its 80.0 percent touchdown rate was the best in the 22 seasons the league had been charting that stat. The gold zone, as offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett coined it, has turned into fool’s gold. Headed into Sunday, the Packers were scoring touchdowns at a 55.3 percent clip. That ranked 24th in the NFL. For contrast, the teams front and center in the chase for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, Arizona (fourth, 68.8 percent touchdowns) and Tampa Bay (fifth, 66.7 percent touchdowns), have excelled in the red zone.

Simply put, the Packers have got to turn weakness into strength in a hurry.

“We put ourselves in a lot of bad situations,” Hackett said. “I didn’t realize how many get-back-on-tracks, which is first-and-11-plus, a second-and-11-plus situations, we were in. I think that was the starting point. Those penalties, those turnovers, that we’re not accustomed to, that showed up, and then running the ball. I think we just need to be better all-around in that. When you’re dealing with third-and-10, third-and-11, third-and-8, it’s just harder to execute down there because it’s that tighter field.”

Running the ball will be key because defenses have successfully taken away All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. Adams has caught 10-of-15 targets and scored five touchdowns in the red zone this season compared to 23-of-28 targets and 14 touchdowns last season.

The reality is there’s little Adams can do if defenses are hell bent on taking him away. It’s one thing to be doubled in the middle of the field, because there’s still room to maneuver and defenders have a lot of grass to cover. When the ball’s at, say, the 10-yard line, defenses only have to be concerned with 20 yards. With Robert Tonyan and Randall Cobb on injured reserve, Green Bay has even fewer secondary options.

“I’ve just got to score longer touchdowns, I guess, (and) get in from further out,” Adams said with a smile. “If they pay more attention in the red zone, I’ve got to figure out a different way. I’ve seen guys doubled down there throughout the year – Mike Evans, a couple guys that are reliable red-zone targets, and they still get it and still make it happen. So, it’s either find a way regardless or score more 60- and 50- and 40-yarders. It’s not something I’m stressed about. It’s about winning the game. We’ve got to find different ways to do it if they do want to double and try to bracket me down there tight.”

Chicago’s defense is No. 11 in the red zone and No. 4 in goal-to-go situations. The Packers had one of their best days of the season in the first matchup, scoring three touchdowns in four possessions.

How to Watch Packers vs. Bears

Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

TV: NBC – Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline).

Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Coverage Map: This is a nationally televised game. Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see which games will be broadcast in your neighborhood on Sunday.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee, Larry McCarren. SIRIUS – 81 (Chi.), 85 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Chi.), 225 (GB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 805 (Chi.), 811 (GB), National (88). Westwood One – Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Mike Golic (analyst).

The Packers opened as 12.5-point favorites but it was down to 11.5 at SI Sportsbook as of Sunday morning. The spread was also down to 11.5 at FanDuel on Sunday. Bettors are on Green Bay’s side, with 71 percent of the bets and 70 percent of the money on Green Bay to cover. On the 43-point total, 52 percent of the bets are on the under but 58 percent of the money is on the over.

Packers vs. Bears: Weather Report

The weather outside won't be frightful. At kickoff, according to Weather.com, it will be 34 degrees with a southwest wind of 10 mph. Temperatures will remain steady throughout the night.

History Lessons

In 1992, the Bears held a 27-game lead in the series. It’s been total domination the past three decades, though. Green Bay leads 102-95-6. Brett Favre turned the tide and Aaron Rodgers made it a tsunami. He’s 22-5 as a starter against Chicago. Starting with their 10-3 win in the 2010 finale that got them into the playoffs and on the way to a Super Bowl championship, the Packers have won 20 of the last 23 games. They are 11-2 in the last 13 matchups played at Lambeau Field, with an average score of about 28-15.

Packers-Bears Injury Reports

Packers: Out: LT David Bakhtiari (knee). Questionable: LB De’Vondre Campbell (illness).

Bears: Out: DL Akiem Hicks (ankle), OLB Cassius Marsh (knee). Doubtful: QB Andy Dalton (left hand), WR Marquise Goodwin (foot). Questionable: Mario Edwards (ribs).

