Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Follow along all night for updates as the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions in front of a capacity crowd at Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will look to rebound from their Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints when they host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Follow along all night for updates.

Lineup Change?

Based on warmups, it appears Jon Runyan will get the start at left guard in place of veteran Lucas Patrick. Patrick suffered a concussion at the end of last week’s game against New Orleans. He didn’t practice on Thursday and Friday, returned on Saturday and was listed as questionable. Patrick is active.

As for Runyan, he saw significant action in four games as a rookie sixth-round pick – including a combined 131 snaps in Game 8 at San Francisco, Game 10 at Indianapolis and Game 11 vs. Chicago – and flashed enough quality play in those games to perhaps challenge for a starting job in 2021. However, Patrick beat him out for the job at left guard.

That means the interior three for Green Bay will be, well, green. Rookie center Josh Myers (one), rookie right guard Royce Newman (one) and Runyan (zero) have two combined starts.

Aaron Rodgers Chasing History

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs 98 passing yards to move into the top 10 all-time in passing yards. Rodgers enters the night with 51,378 career passing yards; Hall of Famer John Elway is 10th with 51,475 yards.

In NFL history, Rodgers is third with a 103.6 passer rating, seventh with 412 touchdown passes and 10th with 4,300 completions.

Rodgers has been the boss after a loss under coach Matt LaFleur, with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in each of the last four games. Why has he been so dominant?

“I’d say percentages,” Rodgers said. “I’ve been pretty damn good for a while, so you have a shitty game like that, you usually bounce back to average things out.”

In winning after each of LaFleur’s six regular-season losses, turnovers have been the underlying reason.

Packers-Lions Inactives

Left guard Lucas Patrick (concussion) and safety Darnell Savage (shoulder), who were questionable, are active for the game. So is receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who was elevated from the practice squad before the game.

For Green Bay, tight end Josiah Deguara (concussion), safety Vernon Scott (hamstring), linebacker La’Darius Hamilton, center Jake Hanson, defensive tackle Jack Heflin and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles are inactive.

The Packers grabbed Hamilton off the practice squad of the Buccaneers this week.

Detroit’s inactives are receiver Tyrell Williams, defensive end Kevin Strong, running back Jermar Jefferson, outside linebacker Austin Bryant and cornerback Corey Ballentine. Williams, the Lions’ projected No. 1 receiver, suffered a concussion last week.

Lions at Packers: How to Watch

TV: ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and field reporter Lisa Salters).

Radio: Packers Radio Network. SIRIUS: 81 (Det.), 83 (GB) | XM: 226 (Det.), 225 (GB) | SXM App: 810 (Det.), 811 (GB).

The Packers are 35-32-1 on Monday night, including a lofty 7-1 in their last eight games and winners of four straight overall and seven straight with Rodgers. During the Rodgers streak, he has completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 2,224 yards with 18 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 111.9 rating.

This is the 29th consecutive season in which Green Bay is appearing on MNF, tied for the longest streak in the NFL (Denver, 1992-2020).

Fans at Lambeau Field

After a year of mostly empty bleachers due to COVID-19, the Packers welcomed their 351st consecutive sellout.

"I’m thrilled to have a packed house back at Lambeau," running back Aaron Jones said on Saturday. "Our fans, they bring the energy, they do a lot for us. Just to be able to have that boost and run out to a packed 80,000 is going to be special."

LaFleur was looking forward to a loud crowd, too – but only at the right time. There will be messages on the scoreboard to remind fans when is the right time to be loud and the right time to be quiet.

"I think our guys will feel that energy," he said. "We will feel that enthusiasm and so I’d ask our fans to be extremely loud – when we’re on defense"