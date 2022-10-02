Packers Beat Patriots on Crosby’s Overtime Field Goal

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had a huge mismatch in their favor for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. With Patriots starter Mac Jones out with an ankle injury, the quarterbacking matchup was Aaron Rodgers vs. Brian Hoyer. When Hoyer suffered a concussion, the quarterbacking matchup became Rodgers vs. rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe.

Mismatch? Hardly.

The Packers had to rally twice just to get to overtime, then won the game 27-24 on Mason Crosby’s 31-yard field goal.

On the winning drive, Allen Lazard got things going with a 22-yard catch, and Rodgers hit Randall Cobb for 11 to convert a third-and-1. Two quick passes to Romeo Doubs picked up a total of 17, and four consecutive runs by AJ Dillon gained 15 yards to set up the winning kick.

In overtime, Green Bay won the toss but went three-and-out. New England took over at its 49 after the punt, close to a shot at a field goal.

“Get 12 back the ball,” was the mindset on defense, said Rashan Gary, who had a quick pressure on a third-down incompletion to give the Packers the ball for the winning drive.

The Packers have won 15 consecutive home games.

The Packers trailed 10-7 at halftime in stunning fashion. With the Packers trying to build on their 7-3, Aaron Rodgers instead threw the fourth pick-six of his career. Jack Jones read the play perfectly and returned the interception 40 yards to give the Patriots a 14-10 lead at halftime.

Rodgers’ 20-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan put the Packers back in front 14-10 but the Patriots scored back-to-back touchdowns – first a 25-yard touchdown to DeVante Parker against busted coverage and then a 5-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris to lead 24-17 with 11:14 remaining.

Green Bay answered with a key touchdown, with Rodgers hitting Romeo Doubs on a 13-yard, back-shoulder strike to tie the game at 24 with 3:50 remaining. Including playoffs, it was the 500th career touchdown pass of Rodgers’ career.

Aaron Jones carried 16 times for 110 yards and Lazard caught six passes for 116 yards.

Game Ball

Rashan Gary was great. He had two tackles and set up Jarran Reed for Green Bay’s other sack.

Questionable Call

For a fleeting moment with 2:02 remaining, it appeared Romeo Doubs had given the Packers the lead and, perhaps, the win. On third-and-6, Aaron Rodgers threw a magnificent deep ball that Doubs caught but lost as he hit the turf. Coach Matt LaFleur’s challenge was more like a Hail Mary; the punt team was on the field throughout the review.

Turning Point

After Green Bay went three-and-out to start overtime, the Patriots started at their 49 after a 20-yard punt return by Marcus Jones. They double-teamed Rudy Ford to give Jones plenty of real estate. So, the Patriots needed just one first down to have a chance to get a first down. They couldn’t get it, though. Rashan Gary’s rush and Ford’s coverage created a key third-down stop. The Packers started their next possession at the 10.

Looking Ahead

The Packers will play the New York Giants in London next Sunday. Kickoff is at 8:30 a.m. (Central). Not that it matters, but the Giants lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to an ankle injury and veteran backup Tyrod Taylor to a concussion. The Giants won, anyway, 20-13, as Saquon Barkley ran for 146 yards. They are a surprising 3-1, as are the Packers.