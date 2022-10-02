Skip to main content

Rodgers Throws 500th Career Touchdown Pass

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made history against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With his second scoring strike on Sunday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers became the fifth player in NFL history with 500 total touchdown passes.

Rodgers has 455 touchdown passes in regular-season play – also fifth in NFL history – and another 55 in the playoffs.

Coming on the heels of a rare pick-six, Rodgers threw this 499th touchdown pass to start the third quarter. On second-and-19, he fired a bullet to tight end Robert Tonyan between two defenders for a 20-yard touchdown that gave the Packers a 14-10 lead.

New England answered on the ensuing possession with rookie Bailey Zappe throwing the first touchdown of his career to make it 17-14.

Rodgers got No. 500 with 6:14 left in the fourth quarter, a back-shoulder throw to Romeo Doubs to tie the score at 24.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick knew the challenge that awaited his defense this week. Discussing the importance of pre-snap disguising of coverage, the legendary coach said:

“We certainly don’t want to give him anything more than he already has. He’s seen it all a million times. They don’t turn the ball over. He doesn’t make very many mistakes. He never has. He’s a very resourceful quarterback. He makes the plays that are there. Then he makes a few plays that really aren’t there. Then he rarely makes a mistake where he has a bad play. There’s very, very few of those. I think that’s one of the things that makes him a great quarterback.

“He’s got a great arm. He’s got a great touch. He’s accurate. He helps the team win. He does the things that they need to do to win. He makes the plays that there’s not many guys that could make. But he doesn’t try to do that all the time and he makes good decisions. Certainly, he’s very protective of the ball and the operation of the offense. And he has a lot of freedom which he should. He makes a lot of good decisions.”

After throwing his 450th career regular-season touchdown vs. Chicago two weeks ago, Rodgers took the accomplishment in stride. “Just means I’ve played a long time. Feels good. That’s a lot of touchdowns.”

Here are the five players with 500 touchdown passes.

Tom Brady

USATSI_19118431

Regular season: 627

Playoffs: 86

Total: 713

Drew Brees

USATSI_15360128

Regular season: 571

Playoffs: 37

Total: 608

Peyton Manning

USATSI_8287736

Regular season: 539

Playoffs: 40

Total: 579

Brett Favre

USATSI_13129674

Regular season: 508

Playoffs: 44

Total: 552

Aaron Rodgers

USATSI_19165609

Regular season: 455

Playoffs: 55

Total: 500

