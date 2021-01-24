NFC Championship Inactives: King, Williams Are Active

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King is active for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

King didn’t practice on Friday and was listed as questionable because of his back. Before pregame warmups and the announcement of inactives, he went through a light workout on the field. Then, he worked on press coverage against Jaire Alexander. No trainers were in the vicinity.

Also active is veteran cornerback Tramon Williams, who signed to the practice squad for his third tour of duty on Thursday. He was elevated to the gameday roster on Saturday and will make history on Sunday.

“It’s special. He’s one of those teammates you just love playing with over the years,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Friday. “He’s such a professional. The way he takes care of himself, he looks amazing. He looks like he could go out and play 70 plays for us. I’m not sure if he’s going to or not, I hope he does, because he’s still so talented. But he’s one of those special guys, special personalities.”

There were no surprises among the inactives. They are quarterback Jordan Love, cornerbacks Ka’dar Hollman and Josh Jackson, safety Vernon Scott, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive tackle Kingsley Keke. Six of the seven are healthy scratches; Keke was doubtful with the concussion sustained in Week 16 against Tennessee. Jackson is inactive for a third consecutive game, with the Packers going with Williams and practice-squad elevation KelVarae Russell.

For Tampa Bay, not only is receiver Antonio Brown out with a knee injury but so is all-rookie safety Antoine Winfield. Winfield suffered an ankle injury late in Thursday’s practice and was listed as doubtful on Friday.

“He was as easy of a choice as there was with his bloodlines and the way he plays. His tape was unbelievable,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said of Winfield on Friday. “You know of his football intelligence and he's such a great kid. So, really nothing there that surprised me that he's having so much success.”