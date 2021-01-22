Antonio Brown Out vs. Packers With Knee Injury

The Buccaneers' receiver corps just took a huge hit ahead of Sunday's NFC championship game against the Packers.

Head coach Bruce Arians announced wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play as he continues to battle a knee injury.

"He wasn't as close as we had hoped so we'll get him ready for the next one," Arians said, adding that Brown will not travel with the team to Green Bay.

Brown tweaked his knee last weekend in Tampa Bay's 30-20 win over the Saints in the NFC divisional round. He played only 27 snaps in the game, mostly in the first half, before the injury limited him in the final two quarters. Brown finished the day with one catch for 10 yards.

The team considered Brown day to day ahead of the NFC championship. On Tuesday, it was reported that an MRI revealed no serious structural damage to his knee.

Brown joined the Buccaneers in Week 9 after signing a one-year deal with the team in late October. He's boosted a receiving corps plagued by injuries this season while tallying 62 targets and four touchdowns in eight games.

The Packers and Buccaneers will face off on Sunday afternoon with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. ET

