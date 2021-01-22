Antonio Brown Out vs. Packers With Knee Injury

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
How Will Loss of Antonio Brown for NFC Championship Game Affect Buccaneers?
How Will Loss of Antonio Brown for NFC Championship Game Affect Buccaneers?

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown to Miss NFC Championship Game With Knee Injury

Author:
Publish date:

The Buccaneers' receiver corps just took a huge hit ahead of Sunday's NFC championship game against the Packers.

Head coach Bruce Arians announced wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play as he continues to battle a knee injury.

"He wasn't as close as we had hoped so we'll get him ready for the next one," Arians said, adding that Brown will not travel with the team to Green Bay.

Brown tweaked his knee last weekend in Tampa Bay's 30-20 win over the Saints in the NFC divisional round. He played only 27 snaps in the game, mostly in the first half, before the injury limited him in the final two quarters. Brown finished the day with one catch for 10 yards. 

The team considered Brown day to day ahead of the NFC championship. On Tuesday, it was reported that an MRI revealed no serious structural damage to his knee.

Brown joined the Buccaneers in Week 9 after signing a one-year deal with the team in late October. He's boosted a receiving corps plagued by injuries this season while tallying 62 targets and four touchdowns in eight games.

The Packers and Buccaneers will face off on Sunday afternoon with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. ET

More From All Bucs: 

YOU MAY LIKE

The Concacaf Champions League trophy
Play
Soccer

Concacaf Revamps Champions League Schedule for 2021

The 2021 competition will be played from April to October, which is a departure from the pre-pandemic setup.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Albert Breer Show: Brady Dominates Brees, Why Texans Shouldn't Trade Watson

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer discusses Tom Brady doing what Brady does, open coaching spots, and much more.

Andy Murray pulled out of the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tennis

Andy Murray Pulls Out of Australian Open

Murray had been awarded a wild-card entry by Tennis Australia to allow him to compete in the tournament.

antonio-brown-buccaneers
Play
NFL

Antonio Brown Out vs. Packers With Knee Injury

Brown tweaked his knee last weekend in Tampa Bay's 30-20 win over the Saints in the NFC divisional round.

watch-conor-mcgregor-dustin-poirier
Play
MMA

Burning Questions Ahead of UFC 257

Conor McGregor's return to face Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler's Octagon debut and more UFC 257 storylines to watch.

Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown (Friday, Jan. 22)

SI Gambling's Corey Parson breaks down his NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, and more.

Chris Paul
Play
NBA

Chris Paul’s Latest Chapter May Be the Most Fulfilling of His Career

After leading a young Thunder roster to the playoffs last season, Paul has the Suns in a good position in a stacked Western Conference.

Hank Aaron hits his 715 home run
Play
MLB

Hank Aaron's Most Impressive Stats, Feats

The late Hank Aaron will be remembered as one of baseball's all-time greats.