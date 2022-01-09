Packers-Lions Inactves: Bakhtiari Returns; Jones, Campbell Out

For the Detroit Lions, they will be without rookie starting right tackle Penei Sewell.

DETROIT – It’s not quite all hands on deck as the Green Bay Packers close the regular season at the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Two starters, running back Aaron Jones (knee) and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (elbow), are among the team’s inactives.

Jones entered Sunday ranked 10th with 1,190 yards from scrimmage and Dillon 19th with 1,049 yards from scrimmage. He had four touchdowns in the Packers’ victory over Detroit in Week 2. But he’s been at less than full strength since suffering a knee injury vs. Seattle. Coach Matt LaFleur limited Jones to 48 carries the last five weeks.

The Packers will lean on AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor to carry the rock against a Detroit defense that ranks 22nd with 4.43 yards allowed per carry.

Campbell entered the week with an NFL-high 101 solo tackles, six more than Foyesade Oluokun of Atlanta. The NFL has been keeping official tackle counts since 1994. No Packers player has led the league in that mark. He ranked fifth among linebackers with 40 consecutive starts.

“De’Vondre’s done a lot for us as a defense, obviously,” position coach Kirk Olivadotti said this week. “Just being the player that he is, being the person that he is brings a lot to the table. He’s the type of guy that you just are really happy for because he works at it, he likes to do it, it’s something that he gets to do that he doesn’t have to do. He’s a real professional and just a really good dude, so it’s just great to be around it and great to have him as part of what we do and a big part obviously.”

Five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari officially is active. This will be his first game since Week 16 of last season.

Green Bay’s other inactives are cornerback Jaire Alexander, whose return from a shoulder injury was put on hold after landing on the COVID list last week, safety Shawn Davis, offensive lineman Jake Hanson and defensive linemen Kingsley Keke (illness) and Jack Heflin.

Detroit’s seven inactives include rookie right tackle Penei Sewell.