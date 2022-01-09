Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

The Green Bay Packers (13-3), the No. 1 seed in the NFC secured, are facing the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) on Sunday at Ford Field. Follow along all day for updates.

DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers (13-3) will close the regular season on Sunday at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1). Follow along all day for updates.

The Return of Bakhtiari

Barring a pregame setback or change in plans, five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari appears poised to make his season debut on Sunday. It’s been a long, frustrating comeback since the ACL tear sustained at practice on Dec. 31, 2020. The injury kept him out of last year’s playoffs – would the Packers have advanced to the Super Bowl with Bakhtiari on the field vs. Tampa Bay? – and his return for this season has been derailed twice.

It was noteworthy that he was full participation on Friday – a first in his on-again, off-again comeback.

“I thought he looked really good, but we’ll see how he comes in tomorrow and see how he’s feeling before we totally commit to that, whether or not he’s playing,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday.

Presumably, Bakhtiari will make his first start since Dec. 28, 2020, vs. Tennessee, shake off some of the rust and gain additional confidence in the knee, and then give way to Yosh Nijman, who has capably kept Bakhtiari’s seat warm the past five weeks.

What Channel for Packers vs. Lions?

TV: Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver).

Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren).

Satellite: Sirius: 119 (GB), 135 (Det.). XM: 384 (GB), 229 (Det.). SXM App: 811 (GB), 810 (Det.).

Packers at Lions Betting Information

The Packers are 3-point favorites with a 44.5-point total at SI Sportsbook. Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite in the first half and a 2.5-point underdog in the second half.

Packers-Lions History Lessons

Including a 35-17 victory in Week 2 in which Aaron Jones scored four touchdowns, the Packers lead the series 103-72-7. It’s their most wins against any franchise, one more than they own vs. Chicago. They’ve also won both playoff matchups.

Green Bay is 5-0 vs. Detroit under coach Matt LaFleur, including wins at Ford Field in 2019 and 2020. In the 2019 finale, the Packers needed a win to earn a first-round bye. The Lions, behind backup quarterback David Blough, led 14-0 late in the first half. The Packers tied the score on Allen Lazard’s 28-yard touchdown catch with 5:19 remaining and won the game on Mason Crosby’s 33-yard field goal on the final play. In 2020, the Lions struck first and forged a 14-14 tie at halftime before the Packers pulled away a bit for a 31-24 win.

The Lions are 2-1 in their last three home games, with a two-point loss to Chicago, a two-point win over Minnesota and a 30-12 drubbing of Arizona.

“Despite what I would say the public opinion is, it’s not a meaningless game” LaFleur said. “I told you guys exactly what we told our players. We want to keep the momentum going. You have to approach it like you do every other game, because if you don’t go out and play your best, you’re going to get your butt whooped. We saw it a couple of weeks ago (when) Detroit destroyed Arizona.”

LaFleur Looking for Historic 40th Win

Last week, LaFleur became the first coach to win 39 games in his first three seasons and the first to lead his team to three consecutive 13-win seasons. This week, LaFleur is looking to tie Chicago Bears legend Mike Ditka for most wins in a three-season span by any coach in NFL history. There will be a bit of an asterisk on the accomplishment, of course. Not only would LaFleur be benefiting from a 17th game this season, but Ditka only coached in 15 games in 1987 due to the strike.

Pregame Reading