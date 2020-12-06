Rodgers Throws 400th Career Touchdown Pass

Earlier, Aaron Rodgers became the first quarterback in NFL history with five seasons of 35-plus touchdowns.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers made NFL history on Sunday by becoming the seventh player to throw 400 career touchdown passes.

The milestone came midway through the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodgers threw a quick pass to the flat to Davante Adams, and he did the rest against cornerback Darius Slay to put the Packers in front 20-3. Adams gave the ball to Rodgers, even though he made some NFL history, as well.

It was Rodgers’ third touchdown of the day and 36th of the season.

Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady is the all-time leader with 569 touchdown passes and counting. New Orleans’ Drew Brees, who is on injured reserve with broken ribs, has 565.

Peyton Manning is third with 539, former Packers great Brett Favre is fourth with 508 and Dan Marino is fifth with 420. Indianapolis’ Philip Rivers added two touchdowns on Sunday and is up to 415.

This was game No. 193 for Rodgers. Brees was the previous fastest to 400 career touchdowns. He got there in 205 games, which was four games fewer than Manning.

At the time of the touchdown, Rodgers was 17-of-20 passing for 244 yards, three touchdowns and a 157.1 passer rating.

Earlier, Rodgers became the first quarterback in NFL history with five seasons of 35-plus touchdowns when he found tight end Robert Tonyan all alone for a 25-yard touchdown late in the first half. With that, Rodgers broke a tie with Brady, Brees and Manning with four such seasons.

Moreover, there are only 11 seasons in NFL history of 35-plus touchdowns and eight or fewer interceptions. Rodgers has four of them and is well on his way to a fifth with his 37 touchdowns vs. four interceptions.

Last week vs. Chicago, Rodgers became the 11th player in NFL history to reach 50,000 career passing yards. Rodgers reached the milestone on his 6,436th career passing attempt. Only Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (6,361) got there faster.

“I remember Favre-y talking about some of the milestones like this mean you’ve been around a long time, played a lot of games,” Rodgers said after the game. “There’s also the consistency aspect of that, being able to stay healthy for a decent amount of my career minus a couple of collarbones, and then being efficient for so long. There’s a lot that goes into 50,000 yards. I’m proud of it. It’s more of a longevity record, which, playing behind Favre, you realize how important it is to stay on the field and play through injuries and I’ve always prided myself on trying to do that. It was a fun day of milestones hitting my 50,000 on the touchdown to Robert, Big Dog’s 400th catch on a touchdown, Davante’s 500th catch on a touchdown as well. Some fun milestones today and our 100th win against the Bears.”