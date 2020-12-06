Live Updates: Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Follow along all day as the Green Bay Packers (8-3) battle the Philadelphia Eagles (3-7-1) at Lambeau Field.

First Quarter

Eagles 3, Packers 0 (1:11 remaining)

The Eagles drove into scoring position but back-to-back sacks by Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke forced a punt. On third-and-11, Keke got knocked down but stuck with the play. With the pocket collapsing, Keke brought down Carson Wentz.

Eagles 3, Packers 0 (5:41 remaining)

Green Bay’s top-ranked scoring offense, which has enjoyed so much first-drive success, had a miserable opening possession. On first down, Aaron Jones dropped a toss for a loss of 6 yards. On second down, Javon Hargrave routed left guard Lucas Patrick for a sack. Patrick generally plays right guard but was part of a massive reshuffling of the line to compensate for the loss of Corey Linsley. By position, only left tackle David Bakhtiari is in his usual spot.

Eagles 3, Packers 0 (7:53 remaining)

Jake Elliott booted a 52-yard field goal to cap a 15-play drive as the Eagles struck first. Philadelphia converted third downs with a hold on defensive back Chandon Sullivan and a clutch throw by Carson Wentz. However, Green Bay’s linebackers stepped up to stop the drive. On first down from the 34, Kamal Martin knifed into the backfield to drop Miles Sanders for a loss of 2. On third-and-10, Christian Kirksey had excellent coverage on a deep route by running back Boston Scott.

Playoffs

The New Orleans Saints, behind backup quarterback Taysom Hill, held off the Atlanta Falcons 21-16 to keep their lead in the NFC playoff race. The Saints won their ninth in a row and improved to 10-2. Atlanta had a second-and-2 from the Saints’ 13 but Todd Gurley lost 7 yards on a run and Matt Ryan threw incomplete on fourth down. Atlanta had one last desperation drive but Ryan’s Hail Mary wasn’t answered.

So, the Packers will have to beat the Eagles to stay within one game of the Saints in the race for the No. 1 seed, the lone bye and homefield advantage.

Inactives

Three players who were questionable, Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, Packers returner/running back Tyler Ervin and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, are active. Here is who is inactive.

O-Line Lineup

Without center Corey Linsley, Green Bay is going with Lucas Patrick at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center, Billy Turner at right guard and Rick Wagner at right tackle.

When Linsley dropped out of the last two games, the Packers went with Jon Runyan at left guard and Jenkins at center, with Patrick staying at right guard and Turner sticking at right tackle.

So, Green Bay's coaches are opting for what it believes is its top five linemen rather than going with continuity.

Gambling Angle

The line is all over the map. As of about 1 p.m. Sunday, the Packers were 7.5-point favorites at FanDuel, 8.5-point favorites at PointsBet and 9.5-point favorites at BetMGM. With the shorter line, the Packers had 86 percent of the bets and 84 percent of the money at FanDuel. The Eagles actually had more of the money at William Hill on Saturday.

Prediction

The Eagles are terrible. Quarterback Carson Wentz has thrown a league-high 15 interceptions. Making matters worse, they’ve fumbled a league-high 21 times. Those numbers pretty easily summarize why they’re 3-7-1. Those victories have come against teams a combined 12-23.

However, the Eagles’ defense is legit, Wentz’s go-to player (premier tight end Zach Ertz) will be back in the lineup and running back Miles Sanders could roast Green Bay’s shoddy run defense. Those factors might make it a tougher-than-expected game for the Packers, who haven’t always played well on their home turf.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said it was a good week of practice. If that shows up, the Packers will earn a relatively decisive victory.

Packers 27, Eagles 17 (Bill’s Record: 9-2.)

Lovable Losers

Despite the Eagles’ dreadful record, they started the day right in the thick of the NFC East race. The New York Giants and Washington Football team were on top at 4-7, Philadelphia was 3-7-1 and Dallas was 3-8.

The Giants will be without quarterback Daniel Jones for their game at Seattle. Washington plays at undefeated Pittsburgh on Monday and Dallas plays at Baltimore on Tuesday.

“It’s a strange feeling, obviously, but, listen, we control – probably every team in the NFC East is going right now, ‘Hey, we control our own destiny,’” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said during a Wednesday conference call. “We’re just trying to win another game. We’re trying to, at the end, be in first place in the NFC East. As crazy as that sounds, we’re right there in the mix. This team, it’s a resilient group. They’ve battled, they play hard. We just have to eliminate mistakes – penalties, turnovers, try to keep guys healthy. It’s kind of what you want, right? It doesn’t matter how it looks, as long as you’re there in the end with an opportunity win your division.”

Hurts So Good

Rookie Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, a surprise second-round pick, has played only 33 snaps this season – a few here and a few there. He’s 3-of-3 passing for 33 yards, rushed 12 times for 53 yards and caught one pass for 3 yards.

For better or worse, the Packers are preparing to see a larger dose of the athletic rookie from Oklahoma, though.

“It’s certainly something that we’ve paid attention to and, going through all the snaps, they do some stuff that tests you,” Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said. “I just think it’s smart offense when you can put stuff like that on tape that forces defenses to have to spend time preparing for it. It’s something that’s easy for them. They might be blocking the play the exact same way but now they’re doing it with a quarterback handing it off and reading it, so it’s easy for them but it makes it hard for us. We have to take additional meeting time. We have to take additional time and game-plan it all. If you don’t, and, all of a sudden, they run it once or twice and they’re getting explosive plays, you’re going to get more of it. I always looked at those types of things as body punches. You’ll never know as an offense maybe how much it costs us. Our focus during the week was now we couldn’t prepare for third down as extensively as we wanted to or maybe some of the early-down stuff. We had to water down our preparation to get ready for these handful of plays that we might see.”