Rodgers Throws Fourth Career Pick-Six

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers threw the fourth pick-six of his brilliant career as the Green Bay Packers trailed the New England Patriots 10-7 on Sunday.

The Packers led 7-3 when Rashan Gary’s strip-sack gave them one last chance with 54 seconds left in the half. However, on third-and-9, Rodgers fired an out to Allen Lazard on the right sideline. Cornerback Jack Jones saw it coming from a mile away, caught the ball at the 40 and had nothing but green grass standing between him and the end zone.

It was the fourth pick-six of Rodgers’ career. He ranks fifth in NFL history in touchdown passes but is tied for 201st in interception-touchdowns. His other pick-sixes: at Tampa Bay in 2009, at home against Cincinnati in 2017 and at Tampa Bay in 2020.

Rodgers entered the game ranked 11th all-time with 7,212 pass attempts. He is one of 31 quarterbacks with 5,000 career pass attempts. Rodgers is at the bottom of that list with his four pick-sixes. Joe Montana, with 5,391 career attempts, is next with six pick-sixes.

Of the other 14 quarterbacks with at least 6,700 pass attempts, all of them threw at least 15 pick-sixes. Of the other 10 quarterbacks with at least 7,000 attempts, all of them threw at least 18.

Brett Favre, with his third-ranked 10,169 passing attempts, threw a league-record 31 pick-sixes.

Speaking to Patriots beat reporters this week, coach Bill Belichick talked about the importance of not giving Rodgers too much pre-snap information. “We certainly don’t want to give him anything more than he already has. He’s seen it all a million times. They don’t turn the ball over. He doesn’t make very many mistakes. He never has. He’s a very resourceful quarterback. He makes the plays that are there. Then he makes a few plays that really aren’t there. Then he rarely makes a mistake where he has a bad play. There’s very, very few of those. I think that’s one of the things that makes him a great quarterback.”

Rodgers had a first-half passer rating of just 11.2.