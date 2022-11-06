Watch: Can’t-Miss Completion to Lazard Leads to Disaster

DETROIT – There weren’t many highlights from the Green Bay Packers’ 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Even one of their big plays ended in disaster.

On third-and-10 from the Lions’ 47 late in the first quarter, Aaron Rodgers threw one of his best balls of the day, a perfect strike on an out-and-up to his favorite receiver, Allen Lazard. Lazard caught the ball at the 28 before finally being hauled down at the 1. The key to the play was excellent downfield blocking by fellow receiver Christian Watson.

That Lazard was dropped just short of the goal line didn’t seem like a big deal. It was first-and-goal at the 1 against the worst defense in the NFL. However, AJ Dillon was stopped at the line of scrimmage on first down, Rodgers and Sammy Watkins weren’t even reading the same book on second down, and Dillon was blasted in the backfield on third down as the quarter expired.

Coach Matt LaFleur, after contemplating things during the between-quarters break, kept the offense on the field for fourth down from just inside the 2. With the Packers getting set to break the huddle, Aaron Jones replaced AJ Dillon at running back. The play? A pass to Rodgers’ close friend, left tackle David Bakhtiari. The result? Rodgers’ first interception from the 1 in his career.

“It wouldn’t have been in if we didn’t think it had a chance to work,” LaFleur said. “Give Detroit credit. They made a play.”

The play might have worked if not for a terrible throw that wound up, in Rodgers’ words, “5 yards” short of its destination.

“I probably should have given him a chance,” Rodgers said. “I’ll definitely have to live with that throw for the rest of my life with our friendship.”

Lazard scored the only touchdown of the day, a 20-yarder in the third quarter on a bit of an ad-lib.

“I thought it was a great ball by ’12,’ obviously,” Lazard said. “It was kind of cool. I drew up the play kind of in the huddle and everything. I’m surprised ‘12’ even called it. So, it was great and very encouraging for me and the offense to finally get in the end zone, to be able to cap off that drive the way we were able to do. I felt like that was the chance for the momentum to swing. I think we still were in a good position to win the game.”

