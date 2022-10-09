Skip to main content
Watch: Packers-Giants Highlights

Watch: Packers-Giants Highlights

If you have a strong stomach, check out about 5 1/2 minutes of highlights from the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the New York Giants in London.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s no place like home for the Green Bay Packers. For most of the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, there was no place like London, either.

With superb execution on touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard to Marcedes Lewis, the Packers led 17-3. Green Bay took a 20-10 advantage into halftime before falling part in a 27-22 loss.

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for 97 rushing yards on 19 carries. They had only eight carries in the second half.

“It just depended on what they were giving us,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We had a lot of run-pass cans and they played a lot of single-high and manned us up. It’s do you want to run into a loaded box or do you want to try and get it through the air? Unfortunately, that didn’t work for us. So, give credit. Wink (Martindale, New York’s defensive coordinator, is) a guy I’ve got a lot of respect for, and he outcoached us in the second half and they outplayed us.”

New York’s offense went three-and-out on its first two possessions, then scored five consecutive times to silence a partisan crowd.

“First of all, we’re sorry,” Rodgers said. “We wanted to come here and put on a show and win a football game. The crowd was outstanding. I mean, this was a fantastic experience for us. There’s guys in that locker room who’d ever been across the pond. The crowd response today taking the field was incredible, seeing the different flags from different countries, was amazing. The fans were loud the entire time. It was outstanding.”

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

At game’s end, though, it was the Giants fans who had reason to shout. Victorious, Giants coach Brian Daboll was as fired up as anyone.

“It was obviously a lot of Packers fans. It felt like an away game but, at the end of the game, it felt like a home game,” he said. “So, when it feels like that, you put a lot into it each week – players, staff, coaches – so you get that win and, immediately after, you're pretty excited. Go to the locker room, drink a water and come out and do a press conference.”

Another week of good offense, bad offense

Packers’ defense a giant-sized disappointment

Big challenge awaits upon return home

Game story, game ball and more

Live Updates: Giants 27, Packers 22

In This Article (1)

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

USATSI_19204840
Game Day

Watch: Packers-Giants Highlights

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19204667
Game Day

Packers Fail One Challenge, Another Awaits

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19204571
Game Day

As Usual, Packers’ Offense Is Half-Empty

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19204458
Game Day

Packers Defense a Giant-Sized Disappointment

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19204191
Game Day

Giants Stun Packers 27-22 in London

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19204198
Game Day

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants in London

By Bill Huber
USATSI_18218142
Game Day

Packers-Giants London Inactives: Gambling on Defensive Line

By Bill Huber
USATSI_17179522
Game Day

Amos Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Play vs. Giants

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19156889(1)
News

Packers vs. Giants in London: Three Reasons to Worry

By Bill Huber