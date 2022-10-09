Watch: Packers-Giants Highlights

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s no place like home for the Green Bay Packers. For most of the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, there was no place like London, either.

With superb execution on touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard to Marcedes Lewis, the Packers led 17-3. Green Bay took a 20-10 advantage into halftime before falling part in a 27-22 loss.

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for 97 rushing yards on 19 carries. They had only eight carries in the second half.

“It just depended on what they were giving us,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We had a lot of run-pass cans and they played a lot of single-high and manned us up. It’s do you want to run into a loaded box or do you want to try and get it through the air? Unfortunately, that didn’t work for us. So, give credit. Wink (Martindale, New York’s defensive coordinator, is) a guy I’ve got a lot of respect for, and he outcoached us in the second half and they outplayed us.”

New York’s offense went three-and-out on its first two possessions, then scored five consecutive times to silence a partisan crowd.

“First of all, we’re sorry,” Rodgers said. “We wanted to come here and put on a show and win a football game. The crowd was outstanding. I mean, this was a fantastic experience for us. There’s guys in that locker room who’d ever been across the pond. The crowd response today taking the field was incredible, seeing the different flags from different countries, was amazing. The fans were loud the entire time. It was outstanding.”

At game’s end, though, it was the Giants fans who had reason to shout. Victorious, Giants coach Brian Daboll was as fired up as anyone.

“It was obviously a lot of Packers fans. It felt like an away game but, at the end of the game, it felt like a home game,” he said. “So, when it feels like that, you put a lot into it each week – players, staff, coaches – so you get that win and, immediately after, you're pretty excited. Go to the locker room, drink a water and come out and do a press conference.”

