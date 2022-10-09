Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants in London

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are playing their historic first game overseas with their Week 5 showdown against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in London. Both teams are 3-1. Follow along all day for updates.

It’s Lambeau Hotspur

The Packers gave up a Lambeau Field game to finally come to London but it’s going to be a home game, anyway. Packers fans are renowned for filling the stands here, there and everywhere, and London appears to be no exception.

“I think it’s going to be like a home game, but a home game with no rules,” running back AJ Dillon said this week. “We always say we have the best fans in football, but we also have some of the smartest fans. They know when to be quiet. They know when to yell and get it going. They know when maybe to cheer up the defense a little bit. But I think out there it’s going to be a ton of energy, ton of excitement, but just all the time. On the offensive side of the ball, you prepare for stuff like that, but I’m excited. You always feed off the energy of the fans.”

Coach Matt LaFleur said he had “chills” thinking about the atmosphere for the team’s first international game.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to represent our brand,” he said on Friday. “The Packer brand is definitely strong. I’m hoping we see a lot of Packer jerseys out there and the fans will be nice and loud.”

Racine residents Allen Mierisch, left, and David Gautsch socialize before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Giants on Sunday outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (Photo by Mark Hoffman/USA Today Sports)

Whether it’s football or the globe, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has seen it all throughout his career. He was among the most excited about this game, saying this would be a game he’d remember for the rest of his life.

“In talking with those guys … how special NFL Europe was for those guys when I was still playing. Those guys loved it, and the response from fans was usually pretty good. Now for the league, when it’s all about dollars and cents, they were probably losing a little bit of money, but I think the overall growth of the game in Europe was probably worth it.

“So, to now do some games internationally, there’s at least one game I believe in Mexico, it’s great. It’s great for our game to branch out. There’s a lot of fans worldwide. I’ve been to Packer bars in different countries. Our fans travel well. We’re the last team that’s played over there, so I think it’s great for the NFL, it’s great for our international fans.”

Pack’s YAC Attack

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can throw the ball as far as anybody in the NFL. That’s not his role in the post-Davante Adams offense, though. Through four weeks, according to the league’s official data, Rodgers’ average completion travels 4.10 yards downfield. That’s the shortest of 32 qualifying quarterbacks. On the other hand, he’s benefited from 6.40 yards after the catch per completion, the fourth-most.

“Throwing on time. Hitting people. Accuracy,” coach Matt LaFleur said before leaving Green Bay on Thursday. “I think every situation’s a little bit different. Are you getting a bunch of man coverage? Are you setting picks for people? Every situation’s a little bit different in that regard.”

Green Bay ranks 16th with 930 total passing yards. According to SportRadar, it’s No. 28 with 354 yards at the catch point.

Presumably, it’s a schematic adjustment made by LaFleur to adapt to life without Adams. Including running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, the Packers’ pass-catchers come in all shapes and sizes. They will test the Giants’ ability to tackle on the perimeter, just as they’ve tested defenses throughout the early part of the season.

The Giants as a whole rank 15th in missed-tackle percentage, according to SportRadar.

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: 8:30 a.m. Sunday (CDT) and 2:30 p.m. in London.

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Records: Packers, 3-1; Giants, 3-1.

History: In a series dating to 1928, the Packers lead 34-26-2, including 29-23-2 in regular-season play. The Packers have won the last three, including 31-13 in snowy New York in 2019. Aaron Rodgers is 4-1 against the Giants in the regular season with 15 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 103.2 passer rating.

This is Green Bay’s first international game; the Giants are 2-0 in London, with victories over the Dolphins in 2007 and Rams in 2016.

Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 42-11). Giants – Brian Daboll (first season, 3-1).

Packers-Giants Inactives

The Packers are gambling on their defensive line. However, safety Adrian Amos cleared the concussion protocol and will start.

