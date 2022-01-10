Struggling Defense Could Get Jolt with Return of Smith, Alexander

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Help is on the way for the Green Bay Packers’ juggernaut offense. And it could be on the way for the struggling defense, too.

Two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith has been designated for return from injured reserve following the back injury that cost him all but 18 snaps this season.

“We’ll see how he comes in on Wednesday,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “If we can get him back out on the practice field, then we’ll let him go. I want to kind of temper the expectations. Here’s a guy that hasn’t practiced since really that New Orleans game. We’ll get him back out there and see how he looks, see what type of shape he’s in. If he progresses and checks all the boxes, then he’ll be back out on the field.”

The potential playoff returns for Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander could be impeccably timed. From Game 4 through Game 10, the Packers allowed 13.9 points per game. From Game 11 through Game 17, they yielded 27.3 points per game.

Alexander suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 against Pittsburgh. He might have returned for the finale at Detroit had he not landed on the COVID list and practiced only once last week. The expectation is he’ll join Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas in the defensive backfield for the playoffs.

“Just to continue to get him out there with the guys on defense,” LaFleur said of the plan for Alexander. “There’s a lot of conversations that are taking place right now because we have a pretty good problem in that we’ve got some other pretty good players, especially at the corner position, and how do you get all these guys out on the grass at the same time and where are you placing them. Those are some of the that we’re kind of working through as a staff right now is how to put all these guys on the field and then put them in a position to be successful.”

Smith has two weeks to get ready for the playoffs. That’s obviously not much time. But with Preston Smith and Rashan Gary entrenched as the outside linebackers, the Packers don’t need Za’Darius Smith to play 50 snaps against whoever they will face in two weeks. Rather, if Smith can impact the game as a pass rusher, he’ll add an important piece to the defensive puzzle in a playoff field filled with quality quarterbacks.

Over the last three seasons, Smith is 12th in the league with 26 sacks. And that’s with one cameo performance in Week 1 against the Saints in which he didn’t lay a finger on Jameis Winston aside from a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty that erased an interception.

Smith practiced only once during training camp – he was limited to individual drills that day – before getting shut down. He returned for Week 1 of the regular season, practicing three times before giving it a go in the opener. The Packers shut him down again in hopes of getting Smith past his injury.

“Why not try to get him as healthy as possible so we can have him more readily available,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Sept. 17.

After a slight pause, he continued, “Hopefully.”

Instead, in late September, Smith had surgery. The Packers have been hopeful that Smith could return to help this season but that’s never been the expectation.

Now, his return might be more than wishful thinking.

“It’s big,” position coach Mike Smith said last week. “We’re talking about a guy that’s been a leader of our defense, a guy that’s had a lot of success, a guy that plays the game the way it should be played. We talk about all the time the toughness and how aggressive he is and his mindset towards the game. I mean, it’s big. You’ve got to scheme around Z if you’re on offense. Same thing with my other two guys. But his leadership that he brings is going to be big.”

While injuries have impacted every team this season, the Packers are in the rare position of getting an influx of big-time talent. Left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to the lineup on Sunday, and Randall Cobb and Alexander aren't far behind.

Said Mike Smith: “When he’s ready to roll he’ll be ready to roll. He won’t be shy going in there. He’ll throw his body around.”