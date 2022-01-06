Packers-Lions Injury Report: Bakhtiari Returns, 3.0

Jaire Alexander didn't practice due to COVID and Za'Darius Smith remained out of action for the Packers on Wednesday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari started his third comeback from last year’s torn ACL at Wednesday’s practice.

This is a big week for the five-time All-Pro, who suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 31, 2020. His second comeback began on Dec. 15 but lasted just one week, and he missed the last two weeks of practice. If he’s going to be a factor in the postseason, getting on the field on Sunday at Detroit might be a requirement.

Officially, as has been the case for the past several weeks, the team held a walk-through on Wednesday. The players went through individual drills at the start of practice before walking through the initial stages of the game plan. Bakhtiari was limited participation.

Randall Cobb (knee), who remains on injured reserve, opened his second week of practice. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) remains on the COVID list so did not practice. Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith remains out with the back injury that limited him to 18 snaps in Week 1.

“I know there’s possible players who could return this week – I don’t know what their status is going to be – but that’s exciting, for sure,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who didn’t practice because of his toe but expects to practice later this week.

For Detroit, quarterback Jared Goff returned to practice after missing last week’s loss at Seattle with a bone bruise in his knee.

“It’s progressing,” he told reporters. “I hope to play. We’ll see how the week goes, but I don’t know is the answer until probably later in the week.”

In his last game, he led the Lions’ 30-12 upset victory over Arizona by completing 21-of-26 passes for 216 yards with three touchdowns and a 139.7 passer rating.

“I want to be out there,” he said. “Ultimately, it’s kind of not up to me. It’s up to where my knee is at, but I really do want to be out there. I’d be pretty disappointed if I wasn’t able to make it happen. Yeah, really do want to be out there.”

Even with nothing on the line from a standings and seeding perspective and the ever-present risk of injury, LaFleur said his starters will play at least some of the game in hopes of keeping his squad sharp and the momentum building toward the playoffs.

“I think every time you go out there, you’re trying to perform your best,” LaFleur said. “So, all our guys that are playing, which is the majority of our team, they’ve got to go in with the mindset that they’re going to play the entire game. As far as where that goes and if and when we decide to pull some guys, it’s going to be more of a feel-type thing than having a concrete plan going into this thing.

“The message to our team, and this is the way we truly feel, is we’re going to Detroit to win a football game.”

Packers Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Kingsley Keke (illness), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe).

Limited: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), ILB De’Vondre Campbell (elbow), TE Dominique Dafney (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (knee).

Lions Injury Report

Did not participate: FB Jason Cabinda (knee).

Limited: DE Michael Brockers (neck), QB Jared Goff (knee), G Jonah Jackson (elbow), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), TE Brock Wright (groin).

Packers on COVID-Reserve Lists

With right tackle Dennis Kelly and safety Darnell Savage activated on Tuesday and two practice squad players, kicker J.J. Molson and linebacker Ray Wilborn, activated on Wednesday, only three players are on the team’s COVID lists. LaFleur said special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton went into the COVID protocol a couple days ago.

Receiver: David Moore (practice squad).

Offensive line: Billy Turner.

Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander.

Franchise Tag for Davante Adams?