Surprise!: Bakhtiari Returns to Practice

For the first time in more than a month, five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari practiced for the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the NFL, things change fast.

After the game on Sunday and again on Monday, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he was hopeful left tackle David Bakhtiari would return to practice.

During his 1:20 p.m. media availability, LaFleur said Bakhtiari would not practice.

“Ja will be out there for some indy (individual drills), but those other guys will not,” LaFleur said when asked if cornerback Jaire Alexander, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and Bakhtiari would practice.

When practice started inside the Don Hutson Center at 1:55 p.m., someone on the far side of the building was going through the pre-practice stretch with an off-white sweatshirt pull over his jersey. At 2:01 p.m., when everyone else ran outside for practice, the mystery pulled off his sweatshirt. It was David Bakhtiari, who ran out the doors and onto the field to the applause of the other offensive linemen.

Bakhtiari went through individual drills during the portion of practice open to reporters. Presumably, that’s all he did in his first practice since Nov. 11.

While Bakhtiari went through drills, quarterback Jordan Love was throwing passes after sitting out last week due to COVID protocols.

Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL at practice on New Year’s Eve. While the Packers advanced to the NFC Championship Game without him, their offensive line was overrun by the Buccaneers in the title game. If Bakhtiari can be back in form by the time the playoffs start, it would be an enormous lift to one of the most injury-plagued teams in the NFL.

“I can promise you he’s putting the work in each and every day, our training staff is putting in the work with him each and every day,” LaFleur said on Monday. “He wants to be out there as bad as I want him out there. It just is what it is and we’ll take it a day at a time, and I know that gets monotonous and boring for you guys and you kind of think I’m full of crap, probably, just saying that all the time, but that’s just kind of where we’re at. I can’t put a timeline on it. I’m hopeful that we can get him back to practice this week and we’ll see where we’re at the end of the work.”

With such a long layoff, No. 3 left tackle Yosh Nijman presumably will make his sixth start of the season on Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, LaFleur said there is hope right tackle Billy Turner will be able to return this season after suffering an injured left knee during the first half on Sunday night against Chicago.

“This season, yeah, I think so,” LaFleur said. “But I think we’re still kind of going through everything to see where he’s at.”

In other injury updates, tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) and receiver Malik Taylor (abdominal), who dropped out of Sunday’s game, were back at practice. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) did not.