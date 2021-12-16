Packers-Ravens Injury Report: Rodgers, Jackson DNP

Lamar Jackson was the 2019 MVP while Aaron Rodgers was the 2020 MVP. Jackson is “day to day," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Sunday’s showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens features not only two championship contenders but the last two MVPs.

On Wednesday, neither Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers nor Ravens counterpart Lamar Jackson practiced. Rodgers has been dogged by a broken toe suffered during his COVID isolation a month ago while Jackson is hobbled by the sprained ankle that cost him most of last week’s loss against Cleveland.

Rodgers has spoken about surgery to immobilize the toe being an option but on Wednesday said that’s an outcome he’s trying to avoid.

“It’d be nice to avoid that,” Rodgers said after practice. “Can’t avoid a lot of the stuff that happens on gameday, but you can do your best during the week (and) hope for the healing that we need. We’re getting later in the weeks since the initial injury, so it’d be nice to really have some final healing. But there’s always going to be potential setbacks when I’m playing on it. If we can have a week where we avoid any major ones, I think we can kind of get past this. But if there’s some major setbacks, then surgery’s always kind of lurking there. It’s just not desirable for myself or any of the people that I’ve consulted with.”

While Rodgers did not practice, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari started his second comeback from the ACL tear sustained at practice on New Year’s Eve. It was his first practice since Nov. 11.

“That’d be nice to get the Big Giraffe back out there,” Rodgers said.

Officially, the Packers held a walk-through so participation levels were estimates. Bakhtiari would have been limited. Four players did not get through the Chicago game. Right tackle Billy Turner, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and tight end Dominique Dafney would not have practiced and receiver Malik Taylor would have been limited.

For the Ravens, Jackson and three starting offensive linemen – left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, right tackle Tyre Phillips and left guard Ben Powers – were among 10 who did not practice.

While Rodgers is expected to start, Jackson's status is up in the air. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jackson is “day to day” and a possibility to start on Sunday, and next week’s key AFC North game against Cincinnati would not be a consideration.

“I would say it factors in 0 percent because we’re trying to win this game,” he told reporters before Wednesday. “You want to try to get every win you can right now.”

Packers Injury Report

DNP: TE Dominique Dafney (ankle), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), RT Billy Turner (knee).

Limited: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), RB Aaron Jones (knee), WR Malik Taylor (abdomen), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back).

Full: P Corey Bojorquez (left knee).

Ravens Injury Report

DNP: DT Calais Campbell (thigh), OLB Justin Houston (rest), QB Lamar Jackson (ankle), RT Tyre Phillips (illness), LG Ben Powers (foot), FB Patrick Ricard (back/knee), LT Alejandro Villanueva (knee), WR Tylan Wallace (concussion), CB Chris Westry (knee), CB Tavon Young (rest).

Limited: TE Nick Boyle (knee), OL Patrick Mekari (hand), WR Sammy Watkins (knee).

Full: WR Miles Boykin (finger).