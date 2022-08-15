Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice 15
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The training camp debuts of Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan and Christian Watson on Sunday gave the Green Bay Packers a “shot in the arm,” coach Matt LaFleur said.
“Even though it was the jog-through portion and individual, I thought they looked good,” LaFleur said before Monday’s practice. “Hopefully, they can again continue to get a little bit better and stronger and healthier and more confident each and every day.”
All three took part in 11-on-11, which was conducted at a jog-through tempo. Watson “beat” Jaire Alexander for a deep catch from Aaron Rodgers. Jenkins was at right tackle.
The return of Jenkins from a torn ACL should help solidify an offensive line that had struggled through the first half of training camp. Given the slate of pass rushers that Green Bay’s right tackle will face, Jenkins will play a huge role this season.
Tight end Robert Tonyan, who missed the second half of last season with a torn ACL, had 11 touchdowns vs. only seven incomplete targets in 2020. He’ll be a big part of the transition from Davante Adams. “To feel like an actual football player again was kind of nice,” Tonyan said afterward.
The wild card is Watson, who had a minor procedure on his right knee at the conclusion of the offseason program. He was the team’s second-round pick for a reason, a rare blend of size and athleticism giving him a chance to make an instant impact.
However, he missed the first 13 practices of camp as well as the preseason opener at San Francisco. Mental reps are great, as are frequent conversations with receivers coach Jason Vrable and teammates. But there’s no substitute for live reps, whether it’s physically facing a cornerback or picking up the line-of-scrimmage adjustments.
“I think he’s in a good place, but until you get out there and do it …” LaFleur said. “I think you get a better indication when you get the call-it periods, where there’s no script, where you’re just rattling off plays. That’s when you really know if the guy has got it kind of locked down. I think that’s even more difficult in training camp than it is going into game because in a game you game plan, you know certain ways how you’re going to run whatever play it may be. But when you get into training camp, it’s just everything’s right there for you and it makes it a little bit more difficult.”
Before practice, the Packers released outside linebacker Randy Ramsey. That puts them at 89 players; they have to be at 85 at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Packers Monday Injury Report
Returned to practice: TE Dominique Dafney (knee), OLB La’Darius Hamilton. WR Juwann Winfree (groin).
Released: OLB Randy Ramsey (ankle).
Old injuries: S Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), S Tariq Carpenter (knee), S Darnell Savage (hamstring), CB Donte Vaughn (hamstring), S Innis Gaines (hamstring), OLB Tipa Galeai (elbow), C Cole Schneider (ankle), DT Akial Byers (toe).
Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee).
Highlights From Practice 14 of Packers Training Camp
Player of the Day
Kingsley Enagbare (USA Today Sports Images)
Rookie outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare had been having a quiet training camp.
Not anymore.
After recording one sack and three pressures against San Francisco on Friday night, the fifth-round pick dominated a two-minute drill at the end of Sunday’s practice.
On first-and-15 from the defense’s 47, Enagbare lined up at left outside linebacker and beat right tackle Royce Newman for what might have been a sack before Rodgers found Amari Rodgers all alone downfield for a gain of 33 to the 14.
Later, on fourth-and-5 from the 9, Enagbare again beat Newman for what might have been a second sack but Rodgers found Aaron Jones for a leaping touchdown. The offense went for two points and the win but, again, it was Enagbare in Aaron Rodgers’ face. Enagbare figured that would have been a third sack; Rodgers’ pass was incomplete, anyway.
“The last couple practices, I feel like I’ve been coming along and I’ve been able to stack a couple good days,” Enagbare said. “It’s trying to stack each day and having a focus each day, whether it’s my hands, my get-off, things like that. Just have a focus each day and try to attack that so, slowly but surely, getting better each day.”
Plays of the Day
Rasul Douglas (USA Today Sports Images)
The best plays came at the end of the aforementioned two-minute drill. On the touchdown pass, Aaron Rodgers extended the play away from Kingsley Enagbare and threw one up to Aaron Jones. The 5-foot-9 running back, not exactly the quintessential red-zone receiving threat, made a leaping touchdown catch and was mobbed in the end zone by just about every member of the offense.
The celebration perhaps caused a delay-of-game penalty because the offense’s two-point try started from the 7. Once again, Enagbare made life difficult for Rodgers. Sack or no sack, Rodgers kept the play alive before being forced to throw a prayer into the end zone. Romeo Doubs made an acrobatic catch in the end zone but was forced out of bounds by Rasul Douglas’ superb coverage. There were no officials on the field, so Douglas did double-duty as cornerback and referee.
Packers Depth Chart Notes
Zach Tom (USA Today Sports Images)
- Rookie Zach Tom took some first-team reps at left guard in place of Jon Runyan, including for the entire two-minute drill.
- With Dallin Leavitt, Tariq Carpenter and Innis Gaines out with injuries, Micah Abernathy – who joined the team on Wednesday – took second-team reps at safety alongside Shawn Davis.
- With Tipa Galeai and La’Darius Hamilton out with injuries, the No. 2 pairing at outside linebacker was Jonathan Garvin and Kobe Jones.
Packers Injury Report
Dallin Leavitt (USA Today Sports Images)
Of the injuries from the 49ers game, only Leavitt’s was of long-term concern, coach Matt LaFleur said.
New Injuries: S Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), S Tariq Carpenter (knee), OLB Tipa Galeai (elbow), WR Juwann Winfree (groin), DT Akial Byers (toe).
Returned from injury: WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Randall Cobb (foot), OLB Randy Ramsey (ankle), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee), DT Devonte Wyatt (head but not concussion).
Old injuries: S Darnell Savage (hamstring), CB Donte Vaughn (hamstring), S Innis Gaines (hamstring), TE Dominique Dafney (knee), C Cole Schneider (ankle).
Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee).
Packers Training Camp Schedule
Matt LaFleur (USA Today Sports Images)
The Packers will hold a closed-to-the-public walk-through on Monday before hosting the New Orleans Saints for joint practices at Ray Nitschke Field at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Those will be the final public practices of the summer.
Highlights from Practice
Aaron Rodgers (USA Today Sports Images)
- Marcedes Lewis might be the oldest tight end in the NFL but he’s a physical marvel. Tasked with pass protection against outside linebacker Rashan Gary one-on-one, Lewis slid backward awkwardly. But, being impervious to injury, he kept Gary away from Aaron Rodgers and went back to the huddle.
- Later, Lewis again was one-on-one with Gary. Just when it looked like Lewis had lost the rep and Gary had a free run at Rodgers, Lewis turned around and caught a clever screen.
- Jonathan Garvin, who seems to be the front-runner for the No. 3 outside linebacker job, easily shed a blocker to stop running back Patrick Taylor at the line of scrimmage.
- First-round defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt was back after being examined for a concussion and drove center Michal Menet into the backfield with an impressive display of brute force. Wyatt didn’t make the tackle but 99 out of 100 referees would have called holding.
- New kicker Ramiz Ahmed had a strong debut. Not long after signing, he was either 5-of-6 or 6-for-6 on field goals ranging from 33 to 48 yards. There were no officials standing under the uprights to provide a signal, so the results are based on the unscientific approach of seeing where the equipment staffer caught the football in relation to the hashmarks.
- Aaron Rodgers’ ball-handling was in midseason form with a spectacular display of fake handoffs and misdirection plays. At one point, his footwork indicated a downfield throw. Instead, he threw a ball into the flat by using some sort of funky arm angle. On another, he faked the handoff AJ Dillon and zinged a pass into the flat to Aaron Jones for a touchdown.
- Rodgers’ cadence also was in midseason form. He got his own man, receiver Samori Toure, to false-start on one play. However, late in the two-minute drill, he got the defense to jump offside. On the free play, Rasul Douglas intercepted the pass and then chucked the ball back toward the offensive huddle in frustration.
- One of Rodgers’ passes into the flat was thrown behind Dillon. Dillon stuck out his left hand and made a one-handed catch look easy.
- A toss to Aaron Jones went nowhere because All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell continues to play like an All-Pro linebacker. He’s been perhaps the best defensive player in training camp.
- Coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t happy with the receivers’ blocking on Friday. Early in the two-minute drill, Allen Lazard caught a screen but Douglas beat the block to limit to a gain of just a few yards.