Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice 15

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The training camp debuts of Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan and Christian Watson on Sunday gave the Green Bay Packers a “shot in the arm,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

“Even though it was the jog-through portion and individual, I thought they looked good,” LaFleur said before Monday’s practice. “Hopefully, they can again continue to get a little bit better and stronger and healthier and more confident each and every day.”

All three took part in 11-on-11, which was conducted at a jog-through tempo. Watson “beat” Jaire Alexander for a deep catch from Aaron Rodgers. Jenkins was at right tackle.

The return of Jenkins from a torn ACL should help solidify an offensive line that had struggled through the first half of training camp. Given the slate of pass rushers that Green Bay’s right tackle will face, Jenkins will play a huge role this season.

Tight end Robert Tonyan, who missed the second half of last season with a torn ACL, had 11 touchdowns vs. only seven incomplete targets in 2020. He’ll be a big part of the transition from Davante Adams. “To feel like an actual football player again was kind of nice,” Tonyan said afterward.

The wild card is Watson, who had a minor procedure on his right knee at the conclusion of the offseason program. He was the team’s second-round pick for a reason, a rare blend of size and athleticism giving him a chance to make an instant impact.

However, he missed the first 13 practices of camp as well as the preseason opener at San Francisco. Mental reps are great, as are frequent conversations with receivers coach Jason Vrable and teammates. But there’s no substitute for live reps, whether it’s physically facing a cornerback or picking up the line-of-scrimmage adjustments.

“I think he’s in a good place, but until you get out there and do it …” LaFleur said. “I think you get a better indication when you get the call-it periods, where there’s no script, where you’re just rattling off plays. That’s when you really know if the guy has got it kind of locked down. I think that’s even more difficult in training camp than it is going into game because in a game you game plan, you know certain ways how you’re going to run whatever play it may be. But when you get into training camp, it’s just everything’s right there for you and it makes it a little bit more difficult.”

Before practice, the Packers released outside linebacker Randy Ramsey. That puts them at 89 players; they have to be at 85 at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Packers Monday Injury Report

Returned to practice: TE Dominique Dafney (knee), OLB La’Darius Hamilton. WR Juwann Winfree (groin).

Released: OLB Randy Ramsey (ankle).

Old injuries: S Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), S Tariq Carpenter (knee), S Darnell Savage (hamstring), CB Donte Vaughn (hamstring), S Innis Gaines (hamstring), OLB Tipa Galeai (elbow), C Cole Schneider (ankle), DT Akial Byers (toe).

Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee).